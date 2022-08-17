Wine Walk coming up
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The annual Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m.
This is the 6th year the Bluffs Business Association has organized this event and it is expected to sell out. Participans can taste wines and shop with over 50 Bluffs businesses while they enjoy live music, food and fun with friendly people.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the event. Participants will receive 20 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the Wine Walk stops.
Check-in locations are Belleair Market at 510 Indian Rocks Road N., BayFirst Bank at 401 Indian Rocks Road N. and Valley Bank at 2781 W. Bay Drive. Guests may walk or ride the Jolley Trolley to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs. All can attend, however, only those age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online.
A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com.
BBA meets
Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation was the host for the Bluffs Business Association's after-hours mixer at its offices at 2101 Indian Rocks Road, Largo.
BBA members and guests enjoyed refreshments while making new business connections.
Audrey Wood, executive director of the foundation, announced that the nonprofit's name would be changing to Healthy Pinellas Foundation to better represent the work that they do.
The next mixer will be at Avantgarde Salon and Spa on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For information, visit www.BBAstrong.com.
