BELLEAIR — Despite its small size, the town of Belleair boasts an impressive number of parks, with nearly 20 public greenspaces of various shapes and sizes spread throughout a two-square-mile area.
Fortunately for Belleair residents, the nature of a tight-knit community and the location of many of the “pocket,” or neighborhood, parks allow for direct citizen input into the how the town develops, or in some cases redevelops, certain spots.
That’s the case with tiny Pinellas Park, a triangular wedge of tree-lined land situated between Osceola Road, Palmview Avenue and Pinellas Road (the street that gave the park its name) that’s located smack dab in the middle of the work on the final phases of the town’s ongoing Pinellas/Ponce Roadway Project.
“I’m handling the renovation of Pinellas Park to coincide with our capital improvement projects, and we’re trying to get resident input on what you’d like to see and not like to see put in the park,” Construction Project Supervisor Keith Bodecker said at the start of the Pinellas Park resident input workshop Nov. 30 at Belleair Town Hall.
Though the crowd was small — less than a dozen residents, plus Commissioner Coleen Chaney, Town Manager J.P. Murphy and Parks, Rec and Tree Board member Kathy Hefele, the feedback was plentiful, with suggestions running the gamut from making the space a dog park to keeping it exactly like it is now.
“Belleair has a lot of great parks, but no designated fenced-in area for dogs,” 17-year-old Tucker Neel said.
“I’ve talked to a lot of my friends and neighbors, and they all said the world love to have one centralized area where we could take our dogs.”
Though most agreed with Neel’s assessment that the town needs a designated dog park, the idea was not deemed to be a good fit for Pinellas Park, a place where many neighboring residents already walk their dogs but is too small and odd shaped to be used as a designated dog park.
One resident suggested placing a large specimen tree in one corner of the park “instead of a bunch of little stuff,” while another said they enjoyed the fact the space is filled with foliage and a shady tree canopy. Other ideas included adding a butterfly garden, adding (and removing) flowerbeds, and leaving the park as-is. “The beauty of the park is it’s natural beauty,” one resident said while several voiced their agreement.
And while it was difficult to come to a consensus on precisely what to do with Pinellas Park, nearly everyone in attendance agreed on one thing — the name of the park should be changed.
“There’s three other roads there!” Murphy said when informed of how the park got its name, noting many people get confused when he says Pinellas Park is in Belleair. “Use another one!”
At the end of the session, Bodecker said he would take the suggestions to the PR&T board and then gather more public feedback before presenting the ideas to the Town Commission with the intention of “piggybacking with the contractor to get the work to coincide as close as possible” to the completion of the Ponce project in the spring.
Afterward, Murphy said the workshop served its purpose.
“It’s nice to be able to talk through it and hear their ideas,” he said, adding, “We want to hear the comments from the residents because they use it as their neighborhood park.”
Several residents said they appreciated the opportunity to present their opinions, though one suggested they go bigger and come up with a dedicated master plan for the town’s myriad parks.
“There needs to be a bigger plan to solve the big issues people want from their parks, like dog walking, exercising, bird watching,” former PR&T board member Estelle DeMuesy said during the session. “We have 21 parks, which is extraordinary, but we need a master plan.”
According to Neel, he hopes any future plans for the town’s greenspaces include a dog park.
“I have two dogs and many of my neighbors have dogs and I usually take mine to Hallet Park but with the leash laws in Belleair I’d like to have an open area for dogs,” he said. “I think it would bring neighbors together and form a sense of community. To me, with 20-plus parks, we should have a least a section of one of them designated specifically for our dogs.”