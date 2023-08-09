BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Engel & Völkers Belleair announced that Kimberly Masser recently joined the international real estate brokerage located at 2510 West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.
“Kimberly brings knowledge and professionalism from her years as an entrepreneur,” said Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, broker and licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair. “This translates very well into real estate and as a result, she has developed a solid business of trust and referrals. Kimberly has a common-sense approach to business and puts everyone at ease. We are thrilled to have her on our E&V team!”