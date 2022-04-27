BELLEAIR BLUFFS — An ordinance to control domestic cats running loose in the city was passed by the city commission at its April 18 meeting.
The law adds cats to an existing ordinance controlling dogs, requiring both of those pets in places other than their owner’s property “to be controlled by a leash or by the direct voice control of the owner or his agent.”
Vice Mayor Taylour Shimkus, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Chris Arbutine, said the cat ordinance was prompted by resident complaints.
“It’s not an enormous problem, but it is a concern,” she said. The problem is that uncontrolled cats come on others’ property and cause damage.
The ordinance applies only to cats owned by residents, not feral cats who are covered under a separate county law. Those cats are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and returned to where they are picked up.
Shimkus said she knows a cat owner “who has the best controlled cat I’ve ever seen,” but then “we have some owners that aren’t taking responsibility out there and the neighbors are complaining.”
Commissioner Steve McNally asked, “Are we treating the feral cats better than the domesticated ones?” Shimkus replied that the difference with the new ordinance is that cat owners can be held responsible.
City Attorney Thomas Trask said complaints about cats can now be handled by the code enforcement officer, and the magistrate will determine if there is a violation.
City Administrator Debra Sullivan said the new ordinance will allow better control of resident-owned cats that have become a nuisance to others.
“We have added cats to the current ordinance that will allow enforcement to ensure that domestic and community cats are cared for and not intruding or ‘trespassing’ on other property,” Sullivan said. “Some residents are very allergic to cats, and there are also residents who are seeing cats on their outdoor furniture, which is being marred or scratched.”
The ordinance passed 3 to 1 on first reading, with McNally voting “no” and Arbutine absent. It will be on the agenda of the May 16 meeting for final approval.
Roadway project approved
The commission approved a bid to start the second major roadway improvement project on the city’s east side.
The city recently completed work on Dolphin Drive and has been getting bids to do Marlin Drive, a smaller street needing a similar amount of major repairs.
Project Engineer Bill Reidy of Advanced Engineering told the commission he is recommending the city hire RAM Excavating to do the job.
Reidy said the initial request for quotations got few bidders, but he reached out to some contractors he knew and wound up with five bids. Reidy said RAM was the lowest at $800,050.
“I’ve worked with RAM Excavating for a number of years,” Reidy said in making his recommendation.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Joe Barkley about the lack of bidders for the job, Reidy said a lot of contractors “seem to be very busy now” and are also struggling to get certain supplies, which has been a challenge, he said.
Commissioner Suzy Sofer asked if Reidy saw any difficulties in getting supplies for the Marlin Drive project. Reidy said that no problems have been indicated so far. He said that the terms of the contract call for the work to be completed within 150 days.
The Marlin Drive project, like the recent effort on Dolphin Drive, includes not only the roadway resurfacing, but also work underground to upgrade the potable water and sanitary sewer systems that are owned by Pinellas County. The cost will be split, with Belleair Bluffs paying approximately $272,000 for the road work, while the county will pay $528,000 for their systems.
The commission approved awarding the Marlin Drive project to RAM Excavating in a unanimous vote of those present. The bids ranged from RAM’s $800,050 to just over $1 million.
Charter gets cleanup
In addition to the ordinance addressing the control of cats, there were six more ordinances on the agenda that made “housekeeping”-type changes to the city charter. They came out of the Charter Review Committee, which met over a two-year period to clean up the code.
Those six ordinances were first discussed at the recent workshop meeting, and then were considered, and approved, on first reading at the April 18 meeting. They will come up for second reading and final approval in May.
A series of similar ordinances will come before the commission in the coming months. Sullivan said there will be 30 or 40 ordinances, and it will take about five months to get through them all. Most will be minor changes.