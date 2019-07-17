LPGA tournament coming to Belleair next year

At a news conference to announce plans for the LPGA event at the Pelican Golf Club are, from left, Peter Ripa, chief executive of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego; Brittany Altomare and Nelly Korda, LPGA tour players; Mike Whan, LPGA commissioner; and Dan Doyle Jr., co-owner of the Pelican Golf Club. Ripa will be running the tournament at the Belleair club May 11-17.