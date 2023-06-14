BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Tim Kuklis said when he leaves the windows open at his West Mineola Drive home, he and his wife can hear customers punching passcodes into the ATM of the Bank of America next door.
But that’s a minor irritation for Kuklis, who moved into the home he’s owned since the 1980s about three years ago in Largo, just across the Belleair Bluffs city line.
Kuklis said after he heard a national coffee chain was planning to open a franchise with a drive-thru in the bank’s parking lot on the corner of Duncan Drive and Indian Rocks Road, he was spurred into action.
“I’m not opposed to businesses,” Kuklis said on June 7, a few weeks after Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine announced plans had been submitted that could lead to a Dunkin’ Donuts being built on the lot. “I’m opposed to a business with a drive-thru, with a speaker, and a dumpster, that opens early, will be right across from my house.”
Kuklis said he recently told Arbutine that he understood a business would eventually be built on the property, but asked him and the commission to rethink what type of business would be allowed in.
“I met Chris at the Silver Queen and said it’s not personal and that I understand there’s going to be a business there someday,” he said. “But I really don’t think any type of business with a drive-thru is appropriate.”
Sue Thibeault, a Belleair Bluffs resident who lives right next door to Kuklis, agreed with her neighbor.
“I don’t want a drive-thru next to my house,” the hairdresser said from her spot in the Sydney and Co. Salon across Duncan Drive. “I’m concerned about lights. I’m concerned about trash. I’m concerned about traffic. It’s going to turn this little side street into a freeway! So, I really don’t want a drive-thru.”
Like Kuklis, Thibeault said she plans to fight the issue.
“I’m going to go to the meetings and let them know I don’t want a drive-thru, and I’m going to fight this until the end,” she said. “I’m not giving up.”
According to city officials the plans are still in the early stages, and nothing is set in stone. However, the mayor said equal consideration must be taken for any business planning to come to Belleair Bluffs.
“So far we’ve heard from Belleair Coffee, and we’ve heard from the people who are geographically located next door, and all are in opposition to this,” Arbutine said during his mayoral report at the end of the May 15 commission meeting. “It is a business that may or may not be coming to the city and we have to treat it just like we would treat any other entity coming in here. Everybody has property rights. We have to be fair, and we have to be unbiased, which we always are. But we did mention that when the plans came across our table, we would tell the residents. They have actually come across our table, but they have been sent to our planner and he sent them back because it’s just the normal way of doing this.”
Arbutine welcomed input from Bluffs residents and business owners outside the affected area, noting, “we’ve heard from one group that’s against it. Is there another?”
For his part, Kuklis said he’s been meeting with an attorney as well as county officials trying to find legal ways to prevent the project from moving forward.
“According to city code regarding land use, it says if a business is manufacturing something they can’t have a drive-thru,” Kuklis said, assuming the donuts would be made on-site, which according to reports the company largely stopped doing in January 2022. “We can’t put a lot of money into this, and we can’t stop a business from coming in. But we definitely don’t need a drive-thru.”
Across Indian Rocks Road, the owners of the Belleair Coffee Co. said they supported the residents’ position while stressing it has nothing to do with the possibility of having coffee competition next door.
“We do things differently than Dunkin’ Donuts, and mom-and-pop places tend to benefit from proximity to chains,” said Chris Whalen, who along with his wife, Cammie, opened the popular craft coffee shop seven-plus years ago. “People just think, ‘Oh, the coffee guy doesn’t want a Dunkin’s next door,’ and that’s not true. I see them as a net benefit to this business. But my wife is very concerned about property values, and we were taken aback when we heard they were thinking of putting in a drive thru.”
As for the mayor asking for unaffected residents opposed to the project to come forward, Cammie Whalen said, “I would challenge the commissioners to find anyone in the community who’s happy about this.”