BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Coldwell Banker Realty agent Martha Thorn and her team, known collectively as the Thorn Collection, raised more than $65,000 this year at its annual one-day community fundraising event known as the “Lemonade Stand.”
Since creating the “stand” nine years ago, the fundraiser has collected more than $250,000, all of which has benefited the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Thorn credits the event’s success to repeat customers, amazing clients as well as the community outreach they do by email, mail, social media and advertising. For the last two years, the team has honored clients’ children who have battled cancer. In 2021, they honored a client’s son, Jackson Broom, who had passed away from cancer. His entire family and siblings were on hand at the lemonade stand to help raise money for the cause.
For the first time this year, the Thorn Collection Lemonade Stand also had a few local sponsors, including Lane’s Lemonade in Dunedin for donating the lemonade, Kookie Krums in Dunedin who donated wrapped cookies and Coastal Aire Design for donating a hot dog stand.
The Lemonade Stand’s next big goal? To cross the $100,000 donation mark for a single year.