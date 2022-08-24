BELLEAIR — After the Florida Department of Environmental Protection ordered Belleair to resolve an issue with “fluctuating levels of trihalomethanes” in the town’s water supply earlier this year, an engineering firm was hired to develop an “action plan” to help bring the trihalomethane levels down.
The level of the chemical compound often found in drinking water is limited to 80 micrograms per liter, and while testing showed Belleair’s water was slightly above that standard, officials believe a new treatment method will resolve the issue.
“We could have some good progress to report,” Phil Locke of McKim & Creed, the town’s engineer of record, told town commissioners Aug. 16. He said his firm has “done some recent chemical testing at the plant using two new chemicals that we found to be successful, and we’ve discussed this with the FDEP and they’re on board with us conducting a demonstration test that can be put in place for 90 days.”
Locke said engineers “are hopeful that the implementation of this new process will get the town in compliance. That’s our hope. We don’t know if that’s going to happen. But based on the results we’ve seen, we’re very hopeful with the outcome.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson emphasized the importance of the work while thanking Locke as well as town staff for their efforts.
“I want to make it clear that the priority of this commission and our staff is to give our residents safe drinking water,” Wilkinson said. “That is our goal, and there is some urgency about that. We take it very seriously because we all drink it and we all use it, and I want to thank you for what you’re doing.”
Capital project updates
Assistant to the Town Manager Ashley Bernal provided updates Aug. 16 on the status of several capital improvement projects, including the Indian Rocks and Carl Avenue roadway projects.
“Indian Rocks Road phase one officially went out to bid Aug. 9 and it will close on Sept. 15,” Bernal said of the multimillion-dollar, multiphased improvement project. The town expects “to have shovels in ground sometime in December or January.”
She said the Carl Avenue work is in the planning phase, and staff plans to schedule a meeting with Southwest Florida Water Management District officials before hosting a public forum with residents in early September. The work is expected to start in January and take six months to one year to complete.
Bernal also said the town is working on three studies, including an origin/destination study, a roundabout study, and a speed limit study, a draft of which should be released on Sept. 29.
“Then we will do a similar process with public commenting,” she said.
Bernal deferred to director of community engagement Bobby Yevich for an update on the work on Pinellas Park, which is in the initial stages and will not include the removal of any existing trees from the triangular pocket park.
“We had a great meeting with residents at the park on Aug. 2,” Yevich said of the idea session attended by two dozen residents. Staff subsequently took their feedback and started the preliminary work on the park, which includes irrigation improvements, while the rest of the work, including the addition of a concrete walkway and a large, colorful specimen tree, is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
Recycling decision delayed
Many municipalities are currently grappling with the topic of solid waste and recycling as contracts come up for renewal and prices continue to rise.
In July, Belleair staff presented the commission with several options for the future of the town’s recycling program, which currently runs through the city of Clearwater and is incorporated into users’ utility bills. Options included taking it in-house or dropping the program entirely.
According to interim Town Manager Gay Lancaster, studies show “residents in this community want to recycle,” adding, “it’s a cost that I believe we are committed to maintain.”
She said that while officials are working on a countywide solution to recycling, “they’re not there yet, and until that happens, I think we are best off maintaining our contract with the city of Clearwater.” Lancaster is looking for a 6% annual increase to use the recycling services while noting the potential price hike could be much greater, and she noted they “have a couple of potential options,” including purchasing a side-loading collection vehicle “and doing it on our own.”
But several commissioners said they wanted to see more user data before making any decisions.
“Are we able to know for sure how many people are recycling in Belleair?” Commissioner Coleen Chaney asked. When Chaney asked if there was a way to get the hard data, Lancaster said she wasn’t sure but they’re been trying. Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey said, “getting that data is critical … so we can make an informed decision.”
Although Lancaster classified the information gap as “a wide, deep chasm,” she stated confidently, “we will find out” and said they would report those findings to the commission.
In other news
• The final public meetings on the town’s budget are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.
• The commission voted unanimously to approve a half dozen code revisions on second and final reading as well as one ordinance related to land acquisition on first reading.
• The commission voted 3-0 in favor of the first reading of a special relief permit application for the upcoming Pelican Women’s Championship, to be held at the Pelican Golf Club in November. Commissioner Thomas Nessler was absent from the meeting, and Kurey abstained from voting on the item because he is a member of the club despite being legally allowed to do so, according to state statute.
• New agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office also received unanimous approval, and the commission voted 4-0 in favor of establishing an Auditor Selection Committee.
Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD
Work recently began on the improvements to Pinellas Park, which include adding a concrete pathway that connects all points of the triangular park. After listening to residents’ feedback, no trees will be removed from the pocket park, while a colorful specimen tree will be added as well other plantings.