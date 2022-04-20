The recent Bluffs Business Association monthly after-hours mixer was hosted by Linda Bullerman, an independent insurance specialist for health, Medicare, long-term care and many supplemental policies. BBA members and guests enjoyed refreshments and door prizes while making new business connections. The BBA’s next event will be a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, April 21, 5:30 p.m., to celebrate the opening of First Home Bank and its new branch at 401 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. All are welcome to attend. For information, visit www.BBAstrong.com.