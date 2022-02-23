BELLEAIR — Although there are no open commission seats for Belleair residents to vote on this Election Day, there is an important referendum item on March 15 ballot that could impact the town’s future.
The proposed charter amendment calls for a unanimous 5-0 vote of the Town Commission as well as more than 60 percent of voters to abolish the Belleair Police Department, a move that sprung from discussions on the town’s strategic plan as well as an initiative from concerned residents in the wake of the recent period of civil unrest in the country.
And while the choice for voters is simple — vote “yes” if you want to make it more difficult to disband the department, and “no” if you’d like the process to remain as-is — the ballot language is apparently causing confusion for some, according to town officials.
“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the ballot, and I think we all have been,” Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey said during the Feb. 15 commission meeting, adding the wording is confusing as “some of it has to do with the state, but then there’s also the additional steps that we’re taking as a result of the strategic plan as well as the residents initiative.”
City Attorney Randy Mora explained that because the ballot language must be 75 words or less, “You’re trying to fit a lot into a very little space, and nuance is the challenge,” and he said that state statues required changes to some aspects of the original proposal. “Florida statute speaks to how departments can be abolished when a department is referenced in your charter,” he said. “Some of the original constructs for giving added protection to the police department would’ve been in violation of that statue, or would’ve actually offered less protection than the statute offers.”
Putting the legal speak aside, Mora said “a ‘yes’ vote is a vote toward changing the language to bring it in alignment with the statute and achieve the stated goal while a ‘no’ would leave the language as is. I think that’s the best way I can summarize it.”
Town Manager J.P. Murphy added a “no” vote on the item would still require a 5-0 commission vote to disband the department, while a “yes (vote) provides that additional level of protection and citizen input.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson said, “It’s an added layer of protection that gives the residents the final say if the commission were to dissolve the police department. It then falls to the residents to be able to reverse that decision.”
Afterward, Wilkinson reiterated the importance of voters understanding the ballot item before voting on it.
“The referendum will add extra protections to the BPD,” Wilkinson said via email. “With the current commission there is no talk about abolishing the PD. If this referendum passes it would require a commission to pass an ordinance to abolish the PD, which could then be subject to a referendum to reverse the decision. If the March referendum is not passed, then a future commission could abolish the PD in one unanimous vote.”
Karla Retstatt, a former commissioner and staunch supporter of the BPD, said in late December that “having our own Belleair Police Department is supported by a majority of our residents. That is why a group of over 400 signed a petition to make it extremely difficult to remove any department without the voice of the voters. Since there is not a commission run on the March ballot, it is extremely important that you vote ‘yes’ to the charter amendment. Let's protect one of the most important assets our town has so they can protect our residents.”
For more information about the referendum item and the March 15 municipal election, visit the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, votepinellas.com.