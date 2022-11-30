BELLEAIR — Tiger’s coming to town.
Pelican Golf Club has played host to some of the best LPGA players in the world, including top-ranked Nelly Korda, who recently captured her second consecutive Pelican Women’s Championship win. Annika Sorenstam has been announced as the tournament’s primary sponsor next year in a unique partnership with the Hall of Famer.
“I’m all about providing playing opportunities for young girls and how can we continue to do that,” the Swedish star, who retired in 2008 and created a foundation to benefit junior girls, said during a Nov. 8 press conference to announce The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
But though there’s no doubt the likes of Korda and Sorenstam have put the club — bought by DEX Imaging’s Dan Doyle Jr. and family in 2017 — on the golf map, word that Tiger Woods and other PGA superstars will play an edition of “The Match” there will put the course under an even brighter spotlight.
Woods will be paired with current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy as they square off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.
“Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief,” Woods tweeted Nov. 7. “See you boys under the lights Dec. 10.”
Woods unexpectedly announced earlier this week that he was bowing out of the Hero World Challenge, which takes place Dec. 1-4 in the Bahamas. Woods said he has developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
“My plan to still to compete in ‘The Match’ and PNC Championship,” he said in a statement.
The 12-hole, made-for-TV event promises to be a lot of fun, as the long running “Match” series is known more for its in-game banter than serious competition. But the ultra-competitive side of the four sure-fire Hall of Famers could come out as they approach the picturesque 18th green under the lights.
Asked how he was able to convince the players and “Match” backers TNT Sports and Capital One to come to Pelican, Doyle acknowledged he had to call in a few favors. But he said its good cause was also a powerful draw.
“The whole purpose of having ‘The Match’ here is really to help southwest Florida with hurricane relief,” Doyle said.
Doyle said his father, Dan Doyle Sr., had suggested the club do something to help the affected regions.
“So, it took knowing a few people and making a couple of phone calls and asking favors, and lo and behold we end up hosting ‘The Match’ here on Dec. 10,” he said,
Much like some LPGA pros who have praised the 7,000-yard, Donald Ross-designed course, Doyle said Woods and the other players “like the golf course, they’ve seen it on television, and they kind of said this would be a great spot.”
There was a buzz around the facility during the final round of the Pelican Women’s Championship when word of Woods’ plans started to circulate.
“That’s so cool they’re getting Tiger and those guys to come here,” Tarpon Springs resident Ron Allen said. “I wish I could afford to see it.”
Actually, no amount of money would be sufficient for a private citizen to get in, as tickets for “The Match” are being reserved for members only — reportedly come with a hefty price tag.
The latest installment of the event will, however, be broadcast and streamed across several television and online platforms, and it’s sure to bring a lot of attention to the town and the county, according to Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson.
“Those four guys coming to town creates a lot of buzz for the entire area,” Wilkinson said. “If you’re a golf fan and you know the history of these players, this is great. And this being a charity event for hurricane relief, it’s nice they’re going to be playing right here in Belleair.”