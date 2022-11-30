About 'The Match'

Who: PGA superstars Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Speith will tee it up for an exhibition benefiting hurricane relief.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Pelican Golf Club in Belleair

How to Watch: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. on TNT with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN.

Tickets: Reserved for members only