BELLEAIR SHORE — This small, quiet residential community has made changes to beach umbrella rules that will be good news to some neighboring residents of Belleair Beach.
At a Dec. 6 meeting, Belleair Shore commissioners gave final approval to an ordinance that allows beach umbrellas, with some restrictions.
Ever since Belleair Shore passed an ordinance in June 2020 banning beach umbrellas on its sand, people across Gulf Boulevard in Belleair Beach who regularly use that beach have been outspoken in their objections. They say not being able to shade themselves from the sun severely restricts their enjoyment of the beach and subjects them to health risks.
In Belleair Shore, with its large mansions lining the beach, owners’ property rights extend to the high water mark. Owners were dismayed when there was an increase in beachgoers during the pandemic who were setting up large beach tents and umbrellas on their property, which was a factor in creating the ban.
Over the months following the ban, attempts were initially made by Belleair Beach officials to get it repealed, allowing the city’s residents to continue using the beach, with umbrellas, as they had for years.
When those discussions were unproductive, Joseph Manzo, then-mayor of Belleair Beach who lives in the area across from Belleair Shore, filed a lawsuit as a private citizen against Belleair Shore. Others joined in the lawsuit that says the shade ban is illegal and unconstitutional, and that their property deeds allow full use of the beach at Belleair Shore.
Recently, with Dave Gattis as Belleair Beach mayor after defeating Manzo in the March 2022 election, Gattis announced that he had made some progress in getting Belleair Shore to consider modifying their code “to allow single-pole umbrellas, at least in the area near the beach accesses.”
He made that announcement at the August Belleair Beach commission meeting, where Manzo and others had come to speak on the issue during the citizen comments portion of the meeting.
Gattis’s proposed solution was not acceptable to Manzo and others who spoke. A lawsuit is the only way to resolve the issue, Manzo said.
“It’s time to stand up and say no,” Manzo said. “Tell (Belleair Shore) that you are disgusted and that you demand they repeal this.”
The compromise solution continued to advance in Belleair Shore, and at the town’s Nov. 1 meeting commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance on first reading that would allow single-pole umbrellas no greater than 7.5 feet in diameter at the beach in front of the three beach accesses.
The commission also agreed to add wording to the ordinance to ensure that Belleair Shore residents are not restricted in putting tents or other temporary shade structures on their own beach property. They also placed a time limit of no more than three consecutive days for residents to have shade structures on the beach areas behind their homes.
When the ordinance came up for second and final reading at the Dec. 6 Belleair Shore commission meeting, there was very little discussion.
Belleair Beach Mayor Gattis was present and said, “I’m very happy to see this coming to an end.”
“Our (Belleair Shore) residents were quite anxious for us to get on with it,” said Vice Mayor Steve Blume, “so I make a motion to approve the ordinance as written.”
The vote was unanimous. For the first time since June 2020, Belleair Beach residents can now have 7.5 foot umbrellas at the beach accesses in Belleair Shore.