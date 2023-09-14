The Bluffs Business Association recently helped a local family whose handicapped child needed expensive dental work. BBA member Suzy Sofer saw the child, Andy Mora, who has cerebral palsy, get out of his wheelchair and walk the bases at a Threshers game. Talking to his parents later, Sofer found Andy needed serious dental work, but the family couldn’t afford the co-pay. The BBA board voted to pay the co-pay for his dental work directly to a local pediatric dental specialist that accepts his insurance. Family members, BBA members, and Phinley, the Threshers mascot, are shown as Andy receives the check.
