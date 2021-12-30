BELLEAIR — A charter amendment designed to give Belleair voters a say on any potential abolition of the town’s police department recently passed by a unanimous vote on the second and final reading.
On Dec. 7, the Town Commission voted 5-0 in favor of the ordinance that adds provisions to the town charter, including a mandatory 5-0 commission vote plus a minimum of 60 percent support from voters, to disband the Belleair Police Department, meaning the item will be on the March 15 ballot.
“What the new ordinance does is codifies state statutes, adds the all-five votes component and makes removing the police department done by ordinance,” Town Manager J.P. Murphy explained following the first reading of the item on Nov. 16. During that meeting, town officials and residents stressed the need to educate voters about the language and intent of the amendment, which underwent several revisions to be compliant with those state statutes and could be considered confusing to some voters.
“It’s real important that it’s clear what we’re doing today as opposed to what the petition was requesting so I don’t get 400-and-something calls saying why didn’t we do what we asked,” former commission member Karla Rettstatt said. She was referring to a petition signed by more than 400 residents that requested that in order to “dissolve or dilute” the Belleair Police Department, “there must first receive a supermajority of the commission to get a police change on the ballot” as well as 67 percent passage by the voters to move forward. Murphy later explained the 67 percent figure was deemed unrealistic by the commissioners, and he said the language calling to “dilute” the department was removed due to the potential “logistical nightmares” it could create.
After the item passed 5-0 on first reading, during the second and final reading on Dec. 7, Mayor Mike Wilkinson reiterated the intent of the amendment.
“Basically, what we’re doing is because of a petition the residents signed, we are now going to have extra protections for our police department,” Wilkinson said. He said that assuming the item passes in March, if the abolition of the department is approved by the commission by a 5-0 vote down the road, “it would then trigger the ability of the electors to then have a petition and have it brought on a vote, in which case it would have to be approved by the voters.”
The mayor’s statement was verified by Town Attorney Randy Mora and Murphy, who emphasized the main detail of the ballot language.
“The key trigger here of course for the whole thing is that 5-0 vote,” Murphy said, noting all five commissioners must be present at Town Hall to vote on the item.
When asked for his thoughts on the ordinance, Wilkinson said “the charter amendment has come about through a resident-initiated petition with the goal being to make it more difficult to for the Town Commission to disband our police department.” He added that during work on the town’s strategic plan in 2018, “an overwhelming majority of our residents placed a high value on our police department and want to maintain it, and I am definitely in agreement with this.”
Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD
