Political divide brings a crowded field of Belleair Beach City Council candidates

BELLEAIR BEACH — There are eight candidates running for seats on the City Council this year. The mayor has an opponent, and there are six candidates for the three open council seats. Reflecting the city’s political divide, there are contests for every seat up for election. The election is March 15.
Mayor Joseph Manzo is running for reelection and is opposed by vice mayor/council member Dave Gattis, and council member Robyn Ache is seeking reelection to her seat. Each has served a single term, since being elected in 2019.
Former council member Jody Shirley is running again, looking for a comeback after losing by one vote in last year’s election. Council member Rita Swope is giving up her seat after serving one term.
In addition to Ache and Shirley, four others, all newcomers to political office, are in the running for the three open council seats. They are Lloyd Roberts, Berc Sarafian, Lynda Welch and Mike Zabel. The top three vote-getters will be elected.
The Bee asked all the candidates why they decided to run for the council, what issues they want to address and what they hope to accomplish if elected. Also, all were asked for some biographical information.
Mayor’s race
Incumbent — Joseph Manzo
Manzo cited his experience as an attorney, being licensed to practice in three states, with expertise in contract, constitutional law, real estate and appeals. Manzo said he has won over $1.3 million in trial verdicts. He also has experience in finance and in corporate management, and has supervised construction projects. He has been a Belleair Beach resident since 2015.
On why he is running for reelection, Manzo said the city is being threatened by “short term rentals, commercial intrusion, big outside money and fat-cat political influence, and loss of our beach rights.” He said he accepts no money from businesses or PACs.
Manzo also cited his current lawsuit against the Town of Belleair Shore, which has prohibited beach umbrellas from its beach. He noted Gattis voted in favor of a resolution that publicly declared the city was not a part of Manzo’s personal lawsuit, a suit Manzo said “protected all the Belleair Beach citizens by trying to overturn the illegal shade (umbrella) ban.”
If reelected, Manzo said he will continue to keep the city safe by supporting the police and firefighters, in particular the police patrols targeting speeding and traffic issues as well as other law violations. He said he will lobby for more county and federal money for firefighters and EMS to improve their services and equipment.
Also, Manzo said he will continue to support use of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for code enforcement in the city, oppose wasteful spending and tax hikes, and work to repair more roads and address other infrastructure issues.
Challenger — Dave Gattis
Council member Dave Gattis, who is running for mayor, said he wants to restore Belleair Beach to “the beautiful, quiet and friendly community it was, before being turned upside down by a mayor who relies on threats, intimidation and lawsuits to get results.” Gattis said his goal, if elected, “is to end the divisiveness and to treat all council members equally and as part of a team.”
“We need to work together, not as adversaries,” Gattis said.
He also said he believes Belleair Shore wants to work with Belleair Beach on the beach umbrella issue, but “they are unresponsive because of a broken council and the mayor’s personal lawsuit.”
Gattis praised City Manager Lynn Rives, who has been strongly criticized by Mayor Manzo, for “delaying his retirement” to serve the city. Under Rives’ management, Gattis said the city has made great progress on stormwater projects, and a focus for him as mayor will be to speed up the pace of that work. He also wants to continue moving forward with other much needed capital projects.
To best serve the city’s citizens, Gattis said, “I will encourage the council to do what is needed to protect and enforce our city’s municipal code.”
Gattis moved to Belleair Beach in 2017 and was elected to council in 2019. He became vice mayor in 2021, and was appointed by council to be the city’s delegate to the BIG-C (Barrier Islands Governmental Council). Professionally, he has over 30 years of experience in information technology and project management, and is currently vice president of engineering at Ditek Corp. in Largo.
Council candidates
Incumbent — Robyn Ache
Council member Dr. Robyn Ache said she first ran for the council because she wanted to represent all the citizens, including families with children, and make sure their voice was heard on the council.
If reelected, she said she wants to help bring the focus of the council back to working on the issues, finding reasonable compromise and avoiding conflict.
While serving on council Ache said she has “listened to the residents and used their voices to influence the way I voted.” The council has made great improvements on capital projects while she has been in office, she said, and she will keep pushing to improve the city and promote fiscal responsibility if reelected.
Ache is a surgeon specializing in wound care, and has lived in Belleair Beach for 10 years.
Lloyd Roberts
Council candidate Lloyd Roberts, who has lived in Belleair Beach for 2½ years, said he decided to run for council after attending a few meetings.
“I felt embarrassed about what I saw and heard, and decided I wanted to run for council and try to do something about it,” Roberts said.
A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in civil engineering, Roberts has twenty-plus years’ experience as general services director and director of emergency management for the Southwest Florida Water Management District. He also has served as public works director for the city of Brooksville.
Roberts believes with his work experience he can assist Belleair Beach with stormwater and flood prevention projects, traffic flow optimization, and road surface improvements, which have been important to the city. Now retired, he said he has plenty of time to devote to the city.
Roberts said residents tell him “they just want their quiet little town back and be able to attend council meetings without being intimidated when they stand up to speak.”
His message to voters is: “With your vote, and my experience, leadership and common sense, we will make it happen.”
Berc Sarafian
Dr. Berc Sarafian is a medical doctor with experience in medical, legal and business fields. At one time he owned and operated a bar in Clearwater Beach, and he said he has experience in owning and leasing properties. In August 2020 he managed COVID patients in the intensive care unit of Edinburgh Hospital in McAllen, Texas.
He has served on the Belleair Beach Parks and Recreation Board and Charter Review Board.
“I am invested in this community socially and financially, past, present and future,” Sarafian said, “and wish the best for this community in the coming years.” He has been a resident of the city since 1996.
Sarafian said although he has personal views on the future direction of the city, if elected to council he will “represent and address the residents’ concerns over mine.”
As a parent of young children, he has noticed the growing number of young families in the city and is especially concerned for the safety of children playing on city streets.
Jody Shirley
Former council member Jody Shirley said that while serving on the council from 2018-2021, she helped put in place a funding program for long-range repair and maintenance of storm water facilities. Also, her background in commercial real estate development gives her the knowledge needed to assist the city manager with infrastructure planning, she said.
Shirley has remained active in the city by serving on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the past year. In the past she served on the Planning and Zoning Board. She has lived in Belleair Beach for 22 years and is a native Floridian.
If elected to the council, Shirley said she wants to continue to focus on a strategic plan to make improvements to the city’s infrastructure. Other priorities for her are safety and bettering community relations.
Lynda Welch
Candidate Lynda Welch said moving to Belleair Beach almost two years ago fulfilled her lifelong dream of living in a beach community. Welch said she likes Belleair Beach’s “proximity to the beach, its private resident beach access, safety, and the lifestyle it offers.”
If elected to the council, Welch said she would work with the mayor and the other council members to be good stewards of the city’s assets.
“We all want basically the same thing — a safe, healthy, well-maintained community. While we may differ on what our priorities would be, I believe that we can keep moving forward in a positive and respectful manner,” Welch said.
Some of the issues she supports are being flood-ready and planning for the next storm and rising sea levels, code enforcement by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, no short-term rentals, and keeping the city’s millage rate low while not sacrificing safety and progress.
Welch’s work experience is in mortgage banking and finance, including her time as president of a firm that provided support services to small companies. She also has experience as a litigation paralegal. She is currently employed in mortgage banking and part time as an investigative researcher.
Mike Zabel
Mike Zabel said he was asked to run for council by diverse current council members, including Robyn Ache, Dave Gattis and Rita Swope, along with “about 20 other members of the community.”
“I was called to serve by my community, and I accepted,” Zabel said.
Zabel’s background is in the U.S. military, retiring as a Navy captain, with a Bronze Star and Legion of Merit. He has nearly 40 years of executive business experience, including being a director in a $6.5 billion engineering corporation.
If elected to the council, Zabel said he will seek to return a non-threatening environment to city council meetings, and welcome, not threaten citizens. He wants to “ensure we review our strategic plan and stick to it” and “negotiate in good faith with our neighboring cities.”
Zabel also said he wants to provide the city manager with the tools and support he needs to be successful. He said the city manager is responsible for the city’s day-to-day operations, and he wants council members to let him do his job and “stay out of his way.”