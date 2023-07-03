Belleair Bluffs held its annual 4th of July picnic on Saturday, July 1.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The city of Belleair Bluffs held its annual 4th of July picnic July 1 and a nice crowd turned out to celebrate America’s independence.
Attendees who braved the scorching early summer heat, including Mayor Chris Arbutine and the four Belleair Bluffs city commissioners, several staff members, and dozens of residents, were treated to a patriotic party featuring food and games, face painting and live entertainment, with fire and police vehicles, Kona ice and other fun activities on hand.
According to Arbutine, the turnout was not as big as in some years, but he noted the timing of the holiday plus the sweltering temperatures most likely played a factor in the attendance.
“It’s good,” he said as he surveyed the crowd, which featured men, women, and children of all ages.
“It’s very hot, so that probably kept some people away. My mother called this morning and said she wasn’t coming because it was too hot, and she’s 84 years old. So, I’m sure the heat played a factor in the turnout for some people.”
Despite the weather, and the fact that the event was being held three days before the holiday on a weekend when many people go on vacation, those who did attend the event had a great time, including William “Mr. Bill” Clark, a longtime Bluffs resident decked out head to toe in Uncle Sam attire.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and I have a great time doing it,” Clark said as he sat under a tree for some much-needed shade. “It makes people happy, and it makes me happy!”
When asked if he had a standing gig to appear at other local July 4th parties, Mr. Bill replied, “No. But I’d like that!”