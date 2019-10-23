ST. PETERSBURG — The Sun Country Cleaners unclaimed clothing sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 3451 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Thousands of freshly cleaned items, unclaimed by customers and donated by Sun Country Cleaners, will be on sale for $5 per item during the sale. Items available for purchase include designer label business suits, dresses, men’s dress shirts, sweaters, sport shirts, blouses, ties, trousers and more from sizes XS through 3X. Also available will be linens and bedspreads.
The recurring sale got its start when the McCarthy sisters, owners of Sun Country Cleaners, toured the PARC campus and met many of the individuals participating in services. The sisters wanted to create a way to bring recognition to PARC Inc. as well as be able to raise much needed funding for the organization. After brainstorming, they decided to take the clothing items that were a year past the due date and hold an “unclaimed clothing” sale.
All of the proceeds from this annual sale benefit PARC Inc., a nonprofit agency supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the Beth Dillinger Foundation. Sun Country Cleaners has been a long-standing supporter of PARC, and over the years this event has raised more than $100,000 to help enhance its mission.
For information about the sale, call the Sun Country Cleaners corporate office at 727-535-9930; or call PARC Inc. at 727-345-9111.
FRLA Pinellas recognizes hospitality industry workers at ROSE Awards
CLEARWATER — The Pinellas chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association hosted its inaugural Recognition of Service Excellence Awards Oct. 9 at the Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach.
The ROSE Awards honor hospitality industry employees in the region dedicated to excellent customer service. Area hotels, vacation rentals and restaurants nominated 33 individuals from Pinellas County to acknowledge those making a difference in the local hospitality community. The winners each received a bouquet of a dozen roses, an award pin, certificate and a crystal award.
“These incredible men and women represent just a small fraction of the outstanding hospitality employees in the Tampa Bay area,” said Eric Waltz, general manager of the Sandpearl Resort and ROSE Award chairman. “Our region’s hospitality workers are what make the biggest difference and keep guests coming back. We are thrilled to be able to honor them and their hard work.”
The 2019 ROSE Award winners are Lina Gomez, retail attendant at the Don Cesar Hotel; David Kent, activities beach and pool attendant at the Sandpearl Resort; Michael Kilmer, housekeeping/window cleaner at the Opal Sands Resort; Amy Scott, opening server at Village Inn Restaurants; and Danielle Wainwright, sales system administrator at the Hyatt Clearwater Beach.
For information about the ROSE Awards, call Dannette Lynch at 727-642-3404 or email dannette@frla.org.
New Frushi Fruit vendor comes to International Plaza
Frushi Fruits recently opened at International Plaza in Tampa.
Based out of Clearwater, this up-and-coming business is taking the dessert industry by storm. Originally created in Israel, owner Tal Ezra decided to launch Frushi Fruit in the United States. The new kiosk is located near Starbucks and Victoria’s Secret in International Plaza.
St. Petersburg Free Clinic adds five board members
ST. PETERS BURG — The St. Petersburg Free Clinic recently added five new board members to its board of directors.
Board members offer oversight and input on strategy for the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, which provides food, shelter and healthcare services to low-income uninsured adults in Pinellas County.
New board members Lisa L. Brody, Bonnie Hechtkopf, Gary Hess, Judy Mitchell and Erica Smith will use their professional insight and local knowledge of the St. Petersburg community to help advance the Free Clinic's mission of changing lives with help and hope.
“Our board members generously provide their time and talents to create a positive impact that changes the lives of our community members,” said Michael Bice, CEO of St. Petersburg Free Clinic.
Board members are elected for a three-year term and take an active role in fundraising and strategic planning. During their tenure, they’re responsible for monitoring the implementation of plans, overseeing policy and fiscal matters, serving on organizational committees, and helping to build connections to raise awareness about the Free Clinic’s eight programs.
St. Petersburg Free Clinic is a multi-service, independent, not-for-profit human services agency providing neighbors in need assistance with food, shelter and health care since 1970. Visit www.stpetersburgfreeclinic.org.
Shopapalooza Festival moves to Vinoy Park
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 225 local businesses will take over Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg during LocalShops1’s 10th annual Shopapalooza Festival.
The Shopapalooza Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event, previously held nearby at Straub Park, has been moved to the much larger, waterfront Vinoy Park, and expanded into a two-day extravaganza that celebrates local arts, local music, and the local vibe that makes St. Pete such a special place.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Registration is not required, but those who do sign up are entered into a free drawing for a $500 shopping spree. There will be one winner each day.
The event, co-sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg, is family-friendly and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcomed.
“Shopapalooza Festival celebrates and spotlights the great independent businesses that make Tampa Bay such an amazing place,” said Ester Venouziou, LocalShops1 founder, in a press release. “It gives consumers the opportunity to kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping locally. This year the city moved our festival to Vinoy Park, and that gives us even more space for more artists, more small businesses, more food, more entertainment, and more surprises. It’s going to be 11.3 acres filled with pure local awesomeness.”
The Shopapalooza Festival will showcase more than 225 local artists, makers and small businesses. There will be entertainment throughout the weekend, an expanded food hall, an activity zone sponsored by WannaGo St. Pete, Christmas tree displays, a kids’ zone and live painting and sketching.
Shopapalooza Festival is a LocalShops1 Signature Event, co-sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg and made possible with the support of our partners and sponsors, including Chart 411, WannaGo St. Pete, Council of Neighborhood Associations, Moorman Photographics, Treehouse Gallery, and St. Petersburg Music Factory.
For list of vendors and other information, visit ShopapaloozaFestival.com.
Knot on Main announces November tent sale, customer appreciation day
DUNEDIN — Knot on Main, a 10,000-foot antique mall featuring the wares of more than 100 vendors, will host several special events in November.
The business, at 2424 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin, will host a tent sale featuring furniture and décor Sunday, Nov. 3. The event, held in the parking lot, is a throwback to when the business hosted such events monthly during the winter months.
A customer appreciation day will take place Saturday, Nov. 23. The business also will participate in Small Business Saturday Nov. 30. These two events will include light refreshaments, special discounts and a chance to win store certificates with each purchase.
For information, call Karen Auman at 727-738-8090 or email knotonmain@gmail.com.
Daydreamers Cafe and Grill to offer Veterans Day special
SAFETY HARBOR — Daydreamers Cafe and Grill, at 143 Seventy Ave. N. in Safety Harbor, will offer a free “Good Morning Sunshine Breakfast” to veterans, military personnel and first responders in recognition of Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 7 to 11 a.m.
Non-service family members and friends can enjoy breakfast for $10. For information, call 727-723-0909.
On Stage Services Inc. opens new Clearwater location
CLEARWATER — On Stage Services Inc., a backline service and production company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, recently opened a new location in Clearwater.
The primary focus of the central Florida location will be to provide backline equipment and services to include DJ equipment, in-ear monitors and instrument wireless along with a staple of drum and percussion, bass and guitar amplification, keyboard gear and accessories for rental.
Frank Werner, president of On Stage Services Inc., has had the vision of expanding into Florida for some time.
“The last 20 years have been an incredible journey working one-offs, small to large scale festivals and playing our part in providing a backline service that enables great performances,” said Werner. “The timing was right for this decision and I’m truly excited about the opportunity to serve the central Florida market.”
The new Clearwater operation is at 14525 62nd St. For information, visit onstageservices.com.