ST. PETERSBURG — More than 225 local entrepreneurs will be part of LocalShops1’s 10th annual Shopapalooza Festival on Thanksgiving weekend in Vinoy Park.
Local small businesses, artists, crafters, food trucks and nonprofits will all participate in the two-day event Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival aims to make holiday shopping with local small businesses fun and easy.
Featured products will include gourmet food, home decor, handcrafted jewelry, clothing and accessories, health and beauty products, fair trade goods, vintage finds, pet treats and toys, books, candles and much more.
Admission is free, family friendly, and open to the public. Registration is not required, but those who sign up are entered into a free drawing for a $500 shopping spree. There will be one winner each day.
Activities will include:
• A Christmas tree decorating contest, with entries from 10 St. Petersburg neighborhood groups.
• Entertainment both days on the main stage emceed by Pat Largo of Comedians Uncorked. Performances will begin at 11 a.m., with performers changing every two hours.
• Community performances by St. Petersburg Music Factory’s “Superstars in Training.”
• Strolling performances both days by the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society and Thrill St Pete.
• Live painting and sketching by artists from Creative Clay, St. Petersburg High School’s Visual Arts program and Derek Donnelley’s Public Art Project.
• Activity Zone, sponsored by WannaGo St Pete, which will include cycling, running and yoga classes; aerial yoga and belly dancing performances; wall climbing; and pop-up beach volleyball.
• Kids Zone featuring crafts and learning stations sponsored by Great Explorations Children’s Museum, St. Petersburg Museum of History, and Chart 411.
For information, visit www.ShopapaloozaFestival.com