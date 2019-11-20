LARGO — This year’s Best of Largo contest winners are no strangers to success and are proof that hard work reaps rewards.
In fact, in the case of three of the four winners, that hard work has been rewarded with repeat victories.
Thrift Shop of Largo, CrossFit TFB, Culver’s of Largo and Bea & Louise Boutique are the winners of the contest hosted by the Largo Leader, which partnered with the city of Largo in its monthlong promotion of businesses during Small Business Month. The four winners will be featured in a December issue of the Leader.
• The only newcomer to win this year was Bea & Louise Boutique in the home-based business category. The online boutique, which makes a variety of handmade items for the entire family, finished in third place in last year’s contest. This time around, the boutique operated by Heather Hamilton-Hiles outpaced Basset Lawn Care to come out on top.
To check out what items the shop has to offer, visit www.etsy.com/shop/BeaLouiseOnline.
• In the Retail category, Thrift Shop of Largo, located at 12499 Seminole Blvd., continues to dominate the category, capturing its third straight victory.
Former Best of Largo winner A Premier Lawn Care & Landscaping and Image Pro Wraps came in second and third place, respectively.
The thrift shop, which opened in January 2017 and is owned by Jimmy and Tammy Olson and Casey Cameron, features a variety of merchandise, such as discount furniture, clothing, kitchenware, electronics and knick-knacks. It also has a large collection of vintage antiques, collectibles, fine china, hand-made jewelry, and provides several services, including estate sales.
For more information, visit www.propertyyardsale.com, call 727-902-3814 or email largothrift@gmail.com.
• Another business that refuses to give up its crown in the Business and Services category is CrossFit TFB, 50 Third St. NW, which is owned by Justin Walsh and James and Whitney Haley.
The gym, which opened in August 2016, specializes in the CrossFit fitness regimen that is based on functional movements and incorporates aspects of gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing and more.
For more information, call 727-475-6560, email info@crossfittfb.com or visit crossfittfb.com.
• In the Restaurant category, Culver’s of Largo, 3500 E. Bay Drive, proved last year’s victory was no fluke, beating out Joella’s Hot Chicken and Juice Habit for its second consecutive victory.
Parrish and Alicia Sandefur opened the Wisconsin-based restaurant famous for its ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard just over four years ago after moving from Wisconsin.
For more information, visit culvers.com/restaurants/largo-fl or call 727-223-9915.