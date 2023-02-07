The Tampa Bay Times has launched MyTBtickets.com, an event ticket management platform. The new venture allows event organizers and venues to sell tickets to their events through the website.
The free ticketing platform will function much like national ticketing services but will focus on happenings in the Tampa Bay area, according to a news release.
“Customers already turn to the Tampa Bay Times for help with marketing and promoting their events,” said Trisha Randall, manager of MyTBtickets. “By adding the ticket management component, we have truly become a partner invested in their success.”
Powered by Evvnt, an event listings and tickets sales platform, MyTBtickets will provide event hosts with the ability to market and sell entry to their event on a single platform. The platform can handle a variety of programs, including multi-day events and tiered ticketing along with real-time sales tracking and event check-in services.
The Evvnt platform also hosts the Times’ popular event listings calendar. In order to have events listed in the Times, event creators must post their events on tampabay.com. News editors will comb the listings and select events for publication in the printed edition of the Times and on tampabay.com. To enter an event, go to tampabay.com/life-culture/ and look for the “Submit Event” button in the top right corner.
For more information about MyTBTickets visit mytbtickets.com or email info@mytbtickets.com.