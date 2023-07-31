LARGO — Three years ago, Wawa officials announced plans to begin building free-standing drive-thru restaurants to complement the Pennsylvania-based company’s gas station/sandwich shops.
“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive-thru format,” Terri Micklin, Wawa’s director of construction, said announcing the first standalone Wawa in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, in July 2020.
The company, founded in 1803, was attempting to adapt to the new shopping environment hastened by the onset of the pandemic and hoped to “learn from the layout, workflow and traffic at this location as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term applications to our stores, post COVID-19,” Micklin said.
Largo residents and visitors soon will learn if the lessons Wawa learned from those initial establishments paid off, as a drive-thru Wawa now is planned at 2530 E. Bay Drive.
The property near the corner of Starkey Road had been the site of another drive-thru restaurant and when re-developed will have the Wawa restaurant but no fuel dispensing on the site.
A city development order allows for the demolishing of the existing building and “constructing a new 2,036-square-foot Wawa drive-thru restaurant, installing landscaping, and completing related infrastructure improvements.”
Lori Bruce, Wawa’s senior manager of media relations, said via email on July 31 that “Wawa continues to test new store concepts, including the drive-thru, which provides an opportunity for customers to experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle.” She noted the new Largo store would be the company’s first standalone drive-thru in Florida, and it is projected to open by the end of the year.
“Wawa is committed to testing and innovating new store formats to provide the greatest level of convenience for our customers,” Bruce wrote. “With this new Largo store, we plan to continue to test and learn from our drive-thru prototype while gathering feedback from our customers and associates.”
The development would be the latest for the corner of Starkey Road and East Bay Drive and for the East Bay/West Bay corridor, including the construction of a new Largo City Hall and several residential and mixed-use projects on West Bay and a credit union on the northeast corner of East Bay and Starkey.