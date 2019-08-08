ST. PETERSBURG — Amy Harriet Miller recently was named president of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides funding and developmental support for the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater and its community programs.
The Edwards Foundation supports a majority of foundation-related programming at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, providing arts education programs for youth, community outreach programs, and performances as well as concerts for the entire community.
“Every major city has to have a performing arts center,” said Bill Edwards. “We are already planning significant changes for the foundation and the theater, and Amy is the perfect fit for this opportunity.”
Miller, a growth consultant with expertise in nonprofit management, business development, fundraising, marketing, and public relations, has been working successfully in the nonprofit arena for more than 25 years. As co-founder and executive director of the History Council, Miller established a board of scholars, historians, authors, and experts and published a research report about establishing St. Petersburg as an international cultural heritage destination. More recently, she conducted the first-ever meeting of the chairs and officers of all the St. Petersburg community arts organizations to discuss arts funding from the state and the need for national and international attention on St. Petersburg.
“Community support is paramount for the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to build upon and reach beyond the last seven successful years,” said Miller. With increased community support, the foundation can source bigger and better artists and performances at the waterfront venue. “Big changes are in our future,” she said. “We are restructuring our foundation team, rebranding the foundation, adding a corporate participation program, improving the membership program, starting a speakers bureau for community outreach, creating a new website, and enhancing our education department offerings.”
Miller spent nearly a decade as a key member of the Dali Museum’s development team and was an integral part of the $40 million campaign to build the new museum, one of the most prestigious art museums in the southeastern United States.
St. Petersburg Arts Alliance to host educational series
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance will present Third Thursday Morning Forums from August to November, bringing together nonprofit professionals from both practicing and consulting backgrounds in the industry.
The forums will be presented third Thursdays, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the Greenhouse, 440 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
They will be sharing their expertise on how to successfully brand, market and grow your business in the creative arts presented in an informal style with plenty of time for question and answers from local nonprofit and for-profit creative audience members.
Following is a list of scheduled forums:
• Aug. 15 — Stop Leaving Sponsorship Money on the Table, featuring Karen Eber Davis
• Sept. 19 — Relaxation for the Active Mind: Movement, the Arts and Mindfulness, featuring Danielle DeCosmo
• Oct. 17 — Marketing/Self Promotion, featuring Steven Kenny
• Nov. 21 — Shedding Skin: Growth and the Power of Transformation, featuring Bekky Beukes
“Each speaker has achieved excellence in their field using their unique approach to business and art and their ability to learn and rebound from setbacks,” said Tracy Kennard, associate director of the alliance. “Their informal ‘Ted Talk’ style presentations will provide insight into their experiences as well as share practical takeaways that will help elevate our arts community.”
The education program is presented with support from the Pinellas Community Foundation.
The cost for each session is $10 a person and free to St. Petersburg Arts Alliance business partners. Class size is limited to 24 participants.
To register, visit gh.stpetegreenhouse.org/events.aspx or call 727-893-7146.
Museum of Fine Arts, St Petersburg announces new trustees
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, recently announced four new and returning members to its volunteer board of trustees, including Maria Cantonis, Piers Davies, Robert Drapkin, Mark Mahaffey and Candace Scherer Sharp.
Each is known for personal advocacy of the arts and brings unique civic, business and philanthropic experiences to these new leadership roles in service to the community.
Incoming officers for the MFA Board include Fred Razook, chairman; Dimity Carlson, vice-chairman; Craig Sher, treasurer; and Emily Elwyn, secretary. Retiring from the board are Glenn Mosby and Chloe Firebaugh. This brings the governing body of the museum to 25 members.
“I am honored to serve with the caliber of individuals who are joining us at such an exciting time for the Museum,” said Razook, incoming board chairman. “St. Petersburg is a destination city for the arts, and the MFA is central to its cultural vibrancy and ongoing development for residents and visitors alike.”
“Our trustees help shape the direction of the MFA’s future,” said Kristen A. Shepherd, MFA executive director. “Each trustee makes a commitment to our community, so to those completing their terms, as well as those serving in the coming years, we owe a very high debt of gratitude.”
The MFA at 255 Beach Drive NE has a world-class collection, with works by Monet, Morisot, Rodin, O’Keeffe, Willem de Kooning, and many other great artists. Also displayed are ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian, and Native American art. Selections from the photography collection, one of the largest and finest in the Southeast, are on view in a gallery dedicated solely to the medium.
For information, call 727-896-2667 or visit mfastpete.org.
Chamber to host Vegas casino fundraiser
TREASURE ISLAND — Glitz, glamour, and casino-style gaming are the order of the day for the seventh annual Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce Vegas Casino Fundraiser, set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Bilmar Beach Resort, 10650 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island.
The event will start with a social at 6 p.m. followed by gaming at 7 p.m.
Admission is $60 a person, which includes $2,500 in gaming play money. Games will include blackjack, Texas hold ’em, roulette, craps and slot machines.
Entertainment is provided throughout the event, and attendees can have their photographs taken with Las Vegas showgirls. At the end of the evening, dealers will cash out chips for raffle tickets that can be used to bid on a variety of prizes. Participants are encouraged to dress in the glitz of a Las Vegas theme or “come as you are.” A silent auction is also scheduled.
To purchase tickets, call 727-360-4121 or email news@islandneighborschamber.org.
Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association seeks donations for cheerleaders
DUNEDIN — Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association is seeking donations in its campaign to “Get Our Little Oranges to the Big Apple’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”
The association will be accepting donations Friday, Aug. 9, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the DDMA information booth in front of the Dunedin History Museum, 349 Main St., Dunedin. Also available will be a map of Dunedin’s retail shops and information about participating store specials, discounts, and coupons.
“Dunedin retailers are crowing about sending the Dunedin cheerleaders to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” according to a press release.
Make a donation and receive an Orange Rooster along with a chance to win a gift basket full of goodies from Dunedin merchants. Purchase a commemorative stained-glass orange from the cheerleaders and at participating downtown merchants. All proceeds go to fund the cheerleaders’ quest to march in the parade.