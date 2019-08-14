Cousins Maine Lobster comes to Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER — Cousins Maine Lobster opened Aug. 3 at 309 Coronado Drive, Suite B, offering lobster rolls and other lobster-based specialty items.
“The people of Clearwater Beach and surrounding areas can now see what all the buzz is about surrounding one of Shark Tank’s most successful businesses to date,” a press release said.
Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder Jim Tselikis cut the ribbon with new franchise owners Ricardo and Heidi Varona to officially open their newest location.
The Shark Tank television show features aspiring entrepreneurs who make business presentations to a panel of five investors, or "sharks,” who then choose whether to invest in their company as business partners.
The chain now has over 35 trucks and 10 franchised restaurants, with 10 more being built.
Cousins Maine Lobster has an international presence in Japan and a kiosk in Times Square in New York City.
Mr. and Mrs. Crab Seafood to open in Clearwater
CLEARWATER — Weingarten Realty has announced that Mr. and Mrs. Crab Seafood is leasing 6,000 square feet at the Sunset Point 19 shopping center.
Mr. and Mrs. Crab Seafood serves a diverse range of seafood including shrimp, oysters, blue crab, snow crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab, and lobster. Customers can create their own seafood combinations with their choice of spice level and sauce. All seafood is served in a plastic steam bag that helps retain the flavors.
The restaurant is anticipated to open in early 2020.
Regional Leasing Manager Patrick Frease with Weingarten Realty represented the landlord. Jonathan Cashion of Katz & Associates represented the tenant.