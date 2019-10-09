Pinellas Business Notebook: Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater owner donates $20,000 to support NAMI

CLEARWATER — Fuccillo Automotive Group recently announced a donation of $20,000 for NAMI Pinellas County, Florida, Inc. to support local efforts around the advocacy, education, support and public awareness of mental illness.
“NAMI Pinellas County, Florida, Inc. has been making a ‘huge’ difference locally in the lives of individuals living with and affected by mental illness for over three decades,” said Billy Fuccillo Jr., owner of Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater. “We cannot say thank-you enough to all of our customers who joined the cause to help support this organization.”
In an effort to help raise awareness of mental health, Fuccillo donated $100 to NAMI Pinellas County, Florida, Inc., for every new or preowned vehicle purchased or leased at Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater between Sept. 4-30. At the end of the month, the donation totaled $20,000 and will help the organization in its mission to building better lives for individuals living with mental illness, and others affected by mental illness such as family members and service providers. NAMI Pinellas County, Florida, Inc.’s volunteer members and leaders are committed to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all those in need.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Pinellas County, Florida, Inc. was established in 1986 and currently has approximately 300 members. The organization is affiliated with NAMI Florida, Inc., which includes more than 30 local affiliates with 2,000 members across Florida.
Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Day set
SAFETY HARBOR — Simply Events will present the Shabby Chic Market & Artisan Day on Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Safety Harbor.
The market will feature 150 local vendors and artisans, vintage treasures, and home furnishings. The market features unique finds and home furnishings.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit SimplyEventsFl.com.
SPC Seminole campus to host Pinellas County Reverse Trade Show
SEMINOLE — The Pinellas County Reverse Trade Show will be presented Friday, Oct. 18, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the conference center on St. Petersburg College’s Seminole campus, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
Participants can unleash their business potential and engage in opportunities with local government agencies. During the event, business owners will meet Pinellas County government buyers and contract administrators as well as procurement staff from organizations throughout the Tampa Bay region.
The event is free. To register, visit www.PCED.org/ReverseTradeShow.
Preserve a Photo offers photo digitizing services
DUNEDIN — Preserve a Photo recently opened for business.
Nancy Carr, president and CEO of Preserve a Photo, helps families organize and digitize their photo collections so that all of life's important memories can be shared for generations to come. The business serves the Tampa Bay area and beyond.
Today's photos are ubiquitous and fleeting. But preserving a meaningful and historical visual family legacy takes expertise, vision and state-of-the-art digital preservation. Stories, like photos, fade. Unless steps are taken to keep the art of storytelling alive via family photos, ephemera, movies, albums, and slides, a family's heritage can easily slip away and become lost forever.
For a consultation, call 727-403-4053, nancy@preserveaphoto.com, or visit bit.ly/preserveaphoto.
Organize & Simplify opens for business
DUNEDIN — Cara M. Brook recently announced the opening of her business as a professional organizer.
Organize & Simplify LLC, her company, specializes in paper, file, space and time management for homes and offices in Pinellas County. Organize & Simplify creates organized systems that expedite the flow of paper, clothing and information to eliminate the potential for accumulating clutter.
Brook started her organizing career in 2004 in Stamford, Connecticut. She is a past president of the Connecticut chapter of the National Association of Productivity and Organization and is a new member of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce.
For information, call 203-273-8583 or email organizewithcara@gmail.com.
Ranch at Pinellas Park grand opening set
PINELLAS PARK — A grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m., at 9625 66th St., Pinellas Park.
Boley Centers will celebrate the grand opening of the Ranch at Pinellas Park, a 33-unit apartment complex for families who have experienced chronic homelessness. The units will be a mixture of
one, two, and three bedroom apartments with 10 of them set aside for veterans.
The ribbon-cutting will be at 11:30 a.m.
Women entrepreneurs to discover ways to transform businesses
SAFETY HARBOR — Women-business owners will get valuable information to bring their companies to the next level at the fourth Women Celebrating Entrepreneur Conference, set for Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Harborside Christian Church, 2200 Marshall St., Safety Harbor.
The conference is sponsored by A&B Insurance/Florida Blue; Sheryl Nicholson, CSP, coach, trainer and podcaster; and Fiona Melvin, a financial adviser with Edward Jones.
The conference will feature four speakers, including Sara Im, Mary Ellen Hastings, Mona Giordano and Sheryl Nicholson. The speakers will discuss four key areas of business improvements, including optimizing social media, increasing sales, influence powerfully and value and use of time effectively.
Besides the seminar, participants will enjoy lunch, door prizes, vendors, networking and fellowship. Tickets for the conference cost $39 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Seating is limited. If interested, call Im at 727-512-3017.
Sekushi on the Beach to host Big Brothers Big Sisters reception
CLEARWATER — Longtime Clearwater restaurateur Frank Manella will host a reception Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m., at Sekushi on the Beach, 524 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater Beach.
The event seeks to raise funding and spread awareness about the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs in Pinellas County. Among the participants will be Stephen Koch, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Last year the agency served more than 3,000 children in its seven-county service area, making it the sixth largest (of more than 250) agency in the nation.
“We deeply appreciate the opportunity Frank is presenting to us to connect with many of his neighbors and friends in the intimate setting of the Sekushi Restaurant on Clearwater Beach,” Koch said. “Our goals are to recruit more volunteer Big Brothers and Big Sisters, as well as to raise the dollars we need to grow and sustain our mentoring programs for hundreds of additional children on our waiting list.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters matches volunteer mentors — called Bigs — with children in the community — called Littles — to serve as friends and positive role models. The one-on-one relationships typically ignite positive outcomes for the children and youth. Last year, 98 percent of the children in the program were promoted to the next grade level, and 99 percent had no involvement with the juvenile justice system.
For information and to RSVP for the event, call Berny Jacques at 727-277-1332 or email BernyJ@BBBSTampaBay.org.
Galleria Misto reception to benefit Autism Inspired Academy
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Galleria Misto will host a night of wine and art to celebrate the launch of Autism Inspired Academy Friday, Nov. 15, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Plaza 100, 100 Indian Rocks Road, SuiteA, Belleair Bluffs.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Autism Inspired Academy. Additionally, event organizers will present Isabella Adams Designs, who will also be contributing to the cause. Wine will be donated by Bella Vino and food from E&E Stakeout Grill. There will be a silent auction, raffles and more.
To RSVP, call 727-559-7767 or email info@galleriamisto.com.
Maureen’s Bridal to host event
LARGO — The Magic Ballroom and Dance Studio will present the Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., at 2100 East Bay Drive, Largo.
Hosted by Maureen’s Bridal, the show will feature many vendors. The first 100 brides in the door will receive a gift bag. In addition to the fashion show, there will be door prizes, a cash bar and open kitchen.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 727-247-8205.