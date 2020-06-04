According to Orangetheory Fitness, a phased reopening plan now underway will continue into June. At its studios in west central Florida, strict sanitation protocols are in place and staffs are well-trained in cleaning and disinfecting guidelines.
Depending on their location, members are being notified by email of their studio’s reopening date, the new safe-workout rules, what to expect before and after class, and frequently asked questions. Orangetheory Fitness has a number of studios in the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas County locations in St. Petersburg, Largo, Clearwater and Palm Harbor.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of our members during this time, and we’re excited to be opening our doors at a safe and staggered pace,” said owner Jim Potesta. “Orangetheory is known for its tight-knight community, and now more than ever, we are eager to provide an outlet for fitness and mental health for that community while also ensuring safety as the very top priority.”
According to Potesta, Orangetheory Fitness hasn’t been idle during the offline period.
“We invested in remodeling some studios, renovating others, and upgrading technology and some equipment,” he said.
Key components of the detailed plan, developed with the assistance of Orangetheory’s medical advisory board, include shortening classes to 45 minutes to allow for 15 minutes between classes for cleaning and sanitizing. Orangetheory has temporarily reduced class sizes with social distancing measures in place. In many studios, the company has increased the number of classes per day to account for reduced capacity within each class.
Additionally:
• There will not be any extra lobby furniture.
• Studios will be using hand sanitizing stations with automatic sensors.
• Members are urged to arrive for their class no more than five minutes before it starts or remain outside the building or in their car to avoid gathering.
• Workout stations will be distanced to allow 6 feet of distance from staff or other members.
• Between each class, the studio will be completely emptied of members to enable staff to disinfect with CDC and EPA approved supplies.