TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently announced multiple actions taken to improve the ability for Floridians to access the Reemployment Assistance program.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DEO is seeing historic increases in Floridians filing for Reemployment Assistance. On April 2, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-93, directing DEO and other executive agencies to take all necessary actions to improve the Reemployment Assistance program.
As many Floridians do not have access to a computer at this time, the governor has instructed DEO to make paper Reemployment Assistance applications available for Floridians. CareerSource locations across the state are providing paper applications and assisting Floridians with submitting their Reemployment Assistance applications. Visit www.CareerSourceFlorida.com for information and center locations.
FedEx is offering free printing and mailing of Reemployment Assistance paper applications at over 100 storefronts across the state.
Applications can be downloaded at www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. Once the application is complete, individuals should mail them to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, P.O. Box 5350, Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350.
To make it easier for Floridians to receive Reemployment Assistance, Governor DeSantis waived the waiting week, so individuals can claim their very first week of Reemployment Assistance.
The work search and work registration requirements so individuals filing for Reemployment Assistance are not required to register in Employ Florida or submit information on a biweekly basis regarding the employers that they contacted each week while the state mitigates the spread of COVID-19.