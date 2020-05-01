CLEARWATER — Following state guidelines, Big Storm Brewing Co. will reopen two of its three taprooms on Monday, May 4, at its Clearwater and Odessa taprooms.
“Over the past several weeks we have been able continue our operations by shifting our focus to making hand sanitizer,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “We’ll continue that production, but it will be nice to return to our passion — brewing beer and serving our customers. I think a lot of people want a return to normalcy and for some, that includes going out for a drinks and food.”
Indoor seating capacity at both taprooms, which offer food, will be limited to 25% when doors open Monday. Following the state’s guidelines, tables outside will also be set at least 6 feet apart.
Big Storm is currently producing more than 2,000 gallons of liquid hand sanitizer spray each day. Govoni says when doors reopen, customers will be able to purchase sanitizer in 16-ounce bottles (while supplies last) and 1-gallon containers.
The taprooms will open at noon and close at 8 p.m. each day.
The Clearwater taproom is at 12707 49th St. N. while the Pasco taproom is at 2330 Success Drive in Odessa.