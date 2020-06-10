CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s Community Redevelopment Agency has launched a new voucher program to spur downtown dining and has also decided that Cleveland Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic to offer more room for distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pilot program is a limited time, limited quantity voucher program at restaurants, cafes, and bars in downtown Clearwater and throughout the city’s CRA district this summer.
“As our community is adjusting to new realities, we want to create opportunities to both support our local businesses and encourage our residents to explore what downtown Clearwater has to offer,” said Amanda Thompson, the city’s CRA director.
A total of 2,500 vouchers for a $20 credit will be available through the program. The vouchers can be put toward a resident’s bill starting July 1 through Aug. 31 at participating downtown restaurants during nights and weekends. Both business owners and residents will need to apply to participate in the program at https://downtownclearwater.com/summer-2020-dining-program by June 12. The following parameters and deadlines must be met to participate:
• Restaurants, cafes, and bars must be open on nights and weekends to apply.
• Residents must fill out an online interest form by June 26. Applicants must live within the city limits to participate.
Residents will be sent vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis via email/mail following the June 26 deadline, for use July 1 through Aug. 31.
The city also has opted to keep the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street closed to vehicle traffic through June 14. The street will remain open to pedestrians, shoppers and diners to provide more outdoor dining space.
For more information on the pilot program or Cleveland Street closure, contact Rosemary D’Amour, the CRA’s public relations and programs manager, at rosemary.damour@myclearwater.com or 727-562-4024.
Other initiatives
• City staff has proposed that the CRA establish a zero- to low-interest revolving loan fund in the next six to nine months that can be used by small businesses to establish or expand their operations in downtown.
• In an effort to adapt to new social distancing requirements, the CRA has proposed spending $25,000 on a series of virtual and social distance-friendly cultural programming through 2020. Activities would include online performances, self-guided and virtual art tours, and wellness programs.
• Staff has also proposed spending as much as $50,000 to identify two to four sites for new murals throughout the CRA.
• In an effort to attract visitors, staff recommends moving forward on a $300,000 project that will be a combination of up-lighting and 3-D projection mapping on trees and select buildings on Cleveland Street from Osceola Avenue to Missouri Avenue.