SEMINOLE — Your CBD Store-Seminole opened for business at 7182 Seminole Blvd. on Sept. 16.
The business is Seminole's first retail store for CBD products. The cannabidiol, or CBD, store features a boutique-like setting and offers a variety of broad and full spectrum CBD products, including water solubles, tinctures, edibles and topical creams, along with skin care and vape products.
All the store’s products are derived from 100% organic, non-GMO industrial hemp and are third-party lab tested. The store also provides education, and free samples are offered daily.
Visitors to the store throughout September can also register for a gift basket drawing, which will take place Sept. 31.
For more information, visit the store, call 727-392-4223 or visit https://seminole437.cbdrx4u.com.