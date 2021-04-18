Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.