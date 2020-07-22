ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will present its Taste of the Beaches in a new and safe way.
This popular event will have a new spin this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will not only allow locals and visitors to try local tastes from a variety of restaurants, but will also bring customers into area restaurants that are in need of support from the community.
Taste of the Beaches will take place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4. Patrons will purchase tickets and then visit the participating restaurants of their choice. All weekend they have the opportunity to tour each restaurant and safely sit down with their friends or family to enjoy a signature “taste.” Tickets will be sold by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. The cost will be $30 per ticket, and each ticket includes three tastes.
The goal of this year’s Taste of the Beaches is to make locals and visitors feel comfortable, while introducing them to local flavors, specialty dishes and new restaurants. This new “taste tour” or restaurant week style event will not only give back to our local restaurants, but with every ticket purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to this year’s nonprofit, Sea Turtle Trackers.
For more information, email Amanda Page at amanda@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Chamber to host Shred-A-Thon
SEMINOLE — A Shred-A-Thon will take place Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
The greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce wants to help you get rid of your old confidential documents by providing the opportunity to securely shred them, while also promoting a safer and greener community. The following items can be shredded at this event: file folders, hanging files, computer paper, note pads, and envelopes. Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.
The following items will not be accepted for shredding: 3-ring binders, CDs, DVDs, data tapes, hard drives, microfilm and X-rays.
For information, call 727-392-3245 or visit MySeminoleChamber.com.
America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opens in Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — National Vision recently opened an America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses location at Tarpon Square, 41252 U.S. 19 N., Tarpon Springs.
The business carries a wide selection of designer eyeglass frames, contact lenses and eyeglass accessories. The store is equipped with state-of-the-art optometric equipment to ensure that customers get the best eye care available at a more affordable and accessible price.
National Vision is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,000 stores in 44 states. The company operates five retail divisions, including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer and on select military bases offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.
Speedway introduces Speedy Safe Zone
Speedway LLC recently introduced its newest innovation to enhance customer and employee safety: The Speedy Safe Zone is rolling out to all stores companywide in July.
The Speedy Safe Zone is an addition to the extensive safety and preventive measures Speedway has already taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Speedy Safe Zone will be prominently displayed in every Speedway store and offer such amenities as a hand sanitizer station and complimentary disposable gloves for customer use. Disposable face coverings will also be available for nominal cost.
“As more and more states and localities move to mandatory face coverings while out in public, having easy access to inexpensive masks provides a valuable convenience for customers on the go,” said Tim Griffith, Speedway’s president. “In addition to the Speedy Safe Zone inside our stores, we will have disposable gloves available at our fuel dispenser islands as well to provide an additional layer of cleanliness for our customers.”
The Speedy Safe Zone is another step Speedway is taking to keep customers and employees safe. Other key initiatives include a comprehensive cleaning schedule inside and outside the store with EPA-certified disinfectants, plexiglass shields at each checkout, and company-provided cloth face coverings for all employees.
“High consumer expectations for safety and cleanliness are part of the new normal. We want to be sure that our customers are very comfortable in our stores and that we are taking all necessary steps to keep them — and the employees taking care of them — safe,” said Griffith.
Delta Life Fitness coming to East Lake Woodlands
PALM HARBOR — Weingarten Realty recently announced that Delta Life Fitness is leasing 3,750 square feet at East Lake Woodlands in Palm Harbor.
East Lake Woodlands is a neighborhood shopping center at the intersection of Tampa and East Lake Road. This center features retail and service tenants, such as Walmart Neighborhood Market and Walgreens, as well as popular restaurants including Firehouse Subs and Papa John’s.
Delta Life Fitness’ signature 30 minute Tone & Torch workouts combine the intervals of cardio torching movements with strength training that is specifically designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism, increases energy and creates the max number of calories burned for up to 36 hours post workout. The instructor-led classes have built-in modifications to ensure women of all fitness levels can achieve their goals in the same non-intimidating environment.
Visit deltalifefitness.com/Eastlake.
To submit business news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.