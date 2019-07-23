Tampa Bay Newspapers won 15 awards in the Florida Press Association’s 2018-2019 Better Weekly Contest.
First-place honors went to Largo Leader Editor Chris George for business reporting, and the staff for the special section Welcome Back. The annual publication, with three sections, informs readers about local governments, upcoming entertainment events and health topics.
Fifty-six Florida weekly newspapers in three circulation divisions competed in the contest, which drew 1,386 entries.
“We are extremely pleased to have won so many awards in this competitive contest. Our strong showing, as in previous years, is a reflection on the dedication and commitment of all our newspapers’ employees,” said TBN Executive Editor Tom Germond.
The TBN awards, presented at the FPA’s annual convention at the Vinoy Renaisssance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, are as follows:
• Business reporting, Chris George, first place.
• Special section, staff, first place.
• Breaking news, Suzette Porter, second place.
• Community service, Logan Mosby, second place.
• Humorous column, Bob Driver, second place.
• Online breaking news, Suzette Porter, second place.
• Roads and transportation, John Morton, second place.
• Best headline, Chris George, third place.
• Feature story profile, John Morton, third place.
• General news story, John Morton, third place.
• Humorous column, John Morton, third place.
• Local government, Tiffany Razzano, third place.
• Photo series in one issue, Logan Mosby, third place.
• Reader generated photo, Mike Haytack, third place.