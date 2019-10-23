LARGO — Largo is home to some of the biggest businesses in the county and state, such as Tech Data and BIC Graphic. But its 4,000-plus small businesses are truly the community’s backbone, which is why the city of Largo and Largo Leader are teaming up again during Small Business Month for the sixth annual Best of Largo contest that will honor four businesses owned and operated by local entrepreneurs.
Residents can vote for their favorite Largo businesses now through Thursday, Nov. 14, online at BestofLargo.TBNweekly.com.
The contest is divided into four categories: Retail, Restaurant, Business/Service and Home-based Business. Vote for your favorites in each category as many times as you wish, but all votes must be cast by midnight Nov. 14.
The winners will be announced in the Nov. 21 edition of the Leader and will be featured in a December edition. Each winner also will be honored at a City Commission meeting.
Businesses must be within the city’s municipal boundaries to be eligible.
Breaking down the categories
• The “Retail” category recognizes businesses that sell everything from groceries, clothes and shoes to those that sell cars, hardware and pet supplies. Small boutiques are included.
• “Restaurant” includes casual and formal sit-down establishments as well as a drive-thru, bars, taverns and coffee shops or cafes.
• The Business/Service category includes all medical services and other service providers from accountants to insurance companies, as well as manufacturers, salons and mechanics.
• “Home-based Business” recognizes residents who operate their business out of a home, including housekeeping and repair businesses as well as tech-based businesses operating remotely, or artists with a home studio.
Other Small Business Month events
The contest is just one of several ways the city is promoting and helping small businesses in November.
In a bid to encourage businesses to host shopping events, such as sidewalk sales, tent sales or parking lot sales, there will be no $75 temporary event fees charged in November.
Also, the Largo Public Library will host a free event, “Advanced LinkedIn for Businesses,” on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The workshop is facilitated by instructor Suzanne Ricci of ComputerCoach.com, who will teach advanced LinkedIn tips and tricks to help businesses improve their brand. Participants are urged to bring their laptops and work in LinkedIn along with Ricci during the 60-minute program. RSVP is required by emailing Ecodev@Largo.com.