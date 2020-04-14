TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently announced a new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance available at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.
“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to ensuring Floridians are able to receive the benefits owed to them during this global pandemic,” said Ken Lawson, executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “The team is working around the clock to make the process for applying for Reemployment Assistance as easy as possible for Floridians.”
Floridians who do not have a current open Reemployment Assistance claim should complete their application online at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.
To utilize the user-friendly online Reemployment Assistance application or to download the paper Reemployment Assistance application, Floridians should visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. If a Floridian chooses to submit a paper application for Reemployment Assistance benefits, they should mail their application to DEO, and a representative will call when their application is processed.
Any Floridian who has lost their job due to COVID-19, is encouraged to complete a Reemployment Assistance application.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For information, including resources for employers and job seekers, visit www.floridajobs.org.