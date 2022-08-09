Tampa Bay Newspapers captured 16 awards, including five first-place plaques, in the Florida Press Association Weekly Newspaper Contest.
The awards were announced Aug. 5 during the 2022 Florida Media Conference in Ponte Vedra.
Among the awards were top honors for Website Excellence and General Excellence, which recognizes a newspaper’s writing, editing, photography, and design.
“I am constantly amazed by our journalists,” TBN Executive Editor Chris George said. “These are challenging times for the newspaper industry, and these awards reflect the dedication and skill of our staff and freelance writers. General Excellence and Website Excellence are especially difficult awards to win, so I couldn’t be prouder of the staff’s achievements.”
Following is a list of the TBN winners.
First-place awards
General Excellence: Staff for their work on a collection of Beacon/Bee newspapers.
Website Excellence: Staff for TBNweekly.com. The award judges the site’s content, navigation, visual/design, advertising, and community role.
Breaking News Story: Chris George for his story about the city of Largo settling a lawsuit with local environmental groups.
Best Obituary: Chris George for his obituary on columnist Bob Driver.
Feature Photo: Eric Horchy for a photo of a son racing his father during a preseason Buccaneers event.
Second-place awards
Breaking News Story: Tom Germond for his reporting on the termination of Largo’s longtime Recreation, Parks and Arts director, Joan Byrne.
Local Government Reporting: Chris George on his coverage of the new Largo City Hall.
Business Reporting: Nick Stubbs for his profile on Njoy Spirits, a Hernando County distillery.
Feature Photo: Jeff Rosenfield for his photo of a mother during a Largo Police Department Shop with a Cop event.
Spot News Photo: Vincent Safuto for his photo of a Hernando County School Board mask protest.
Humorous Column: Tom Germond for his column about his possible run-in with a coral snake at a local park.
Serious Column: Bob Driver posthumously received this award for his commentary on the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Best Headline: Chris George for a collection of headlines in the Suncoast News.
Front Page Makeup: Chris George for a collection of front pages in the Suncoast News.
Third-place awards
Editorial Page: Chris George for a collection of work in the Beacon/Bee papers.
Special Issue, Section or Supplement: Logan George, Chris George, Lee Zumpe, and staff for their work on Welcome Back, Discover Pinellas and Just for Women special sections.