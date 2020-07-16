ST. PETE BEACH — A OneBlood blood drive will take place Thursday, July 23, 1 to 6 p.m., at Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach.
Boulevard partnered with OneBlood to host the event. All donations will be tested for the coronavirus antibody. Donors will receive a $10 voucher to use toward a meal at Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, which is a casual dining, indoor/outdoor restaurant serving American cuisine. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and breakfast on Sundays. For information, call www.BLVDBurgers.com or call 727-201-4906.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing site open at Mahaffey Theater
ST. PETERSBURG — A drive-thru, community-based COVID-19 testing site is now open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Testing will be available for individuals regardless of symptoms. The test site is drive-thru only. Limit passengers in the vehicle to those who are being tested, with no more than four people. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to exit their vehicle. Be sure to have a full tank of gas before arriving at the testing site. A prescription is not required and individuals do not need to be Pinellas County residents to be tested.
More information about what to expect when coming to the site can be found online at bit.ly/31TBCHP. For more information, 727-464-4333. For instructions after being tested, visit PinellasTesting.org.
For more information regarding COVID-19 in Florida, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
BayCare Health System earns IBM Watson Health
CLEARWATER — BayCare Health System and several of its hospitals were recently recognized for excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health.
The news comes from IBM Watson Health, which lists BayCare in the top 20% of large health systems in the country. This is the second year in a row BayCare has been recognized with this honor.
In addition, BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospitals in the Tampa area were named among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall. These include St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa as well as St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview.
IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.
In addition to the high ranking of St. Joseph’s Hospitals, three others in the BayCare system were ranked in the top ten percent of the country: Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
“BayCare’s ‘true north’ is clinical excellence and these results tell us we are on the right path,” said Tommy Inzina, BayCare president/CEO. “This recognition demonstrates the strength and focus of our physicians and team members who are providing extraordinary care, particularly during this very disruptive and challenging time.”
According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., vice president and chief health officer, IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”
For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.
To submit health-related news and events, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.