PINELLAS PARK — The first Zaxby’s in Pinellas Park is coming in September to 7520 Belcher Road.
A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant will be the fifth location owned and operated by Tony Gunthrop, a longtime Zaxby’s licensee. Construction on the Pinellas Park Zaxby’s started in April.
“We are proud to be a part of this community and have been operating Zaxby’s restaurants for 20 years,” Gunthrop said. “We look forward to bringing another great location where Pinellas Park customers are invited to meet, eat and enjoy time together.”
With indoor seating for 72, the 3,850-square-foot location reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned farmhouse-style exterior, kitchen and dining area featuring two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant offers rustic décor and customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app. Third-party delivery will be offered via Uber Eats.
“Pinellas Park is vibrant and draws many visitors each year,” Gunthrop said. “We can’t wait to share our delicious chicken in a variety of combinations with residents and visitors while continuing to hold ourselves to the highest standards, develop successful team members and enrich lives.”
This restaurant will provide about 45 jobs in the Pinellas Park community. Those interested in applying for a position may visit applyzaxbys.com.
Local Dunedin businesses to host Weddings & Events Showcase
DUNEDIN — The local merchant community and the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce will present the Dunedin Weddings & Events Showcase on Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Taoist Tai Chi Center, 280 Locklie St.
The showcase will offer a one-stop shop-and-learn experience, providing a look at what the community has to offer for wedding and event services. The event will feature a wide range of services including hair and makeup, wedding and bridal fashion and jewelry, entertainment and music, photography, floral and venue services.
Wedding fashion shows will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to preregister. For information and to register, visit DunedinWeddingShowcase.com.
Arthur Rutenberg Homes names new CEO
CLEARWATER — Arthur Rutenberg Homes, one of the largest franchisors of custom homebuilders, recently appointed Jim Rosewater as its new chief executive officer.
Rosewater, formerly chief operating officer, takes the helm as part of a strategic succession plan focused on doubling company growth over the next five years and expanding Arthur Rutenberg Homes’ national footprint. Chosen as CEO based on his proven track record, Rosewater is credited with spearheading the company’s evolution since 2008 from an entrepreneur-owned company in a single state with a single product line to a growing enterprise operating in 10 states.
“Early in my career as an independent builder, I knew Arthur Rutenberg personally, and always admired his reputation for achieving excellence,” said Rosewater. “Through this appointment I’m truly honored to continue Art’s legacy and further lead the company’s expansion into new markets.”
Driving Arthur Rutenberg Homes’ strategic plan, Rosewater will focus on harnessing new technologies to elevate every part of the home design, buying and building experience — from the initial architectural design process to how consumers integrate home-based technology into their day-to-day lives.
“Jim’s previous experience as an independent builder, former Arthur Rutenberg Homes franchisee and company executive gives him the keen ability to understand the unique needs of our franchisees and accelerate our growth,” said Barry Rutenberg, chairman of Arthur Rutenberg Homes. “As our incoming CEO he will continue the transformational leadership he began as COO and guide our growth from a predominantly family-led business to becoming the coast-to-coast brand of choice for custom homes.”
Rosewater said the corporate focus on builder support in its franchise model is the Arthur Rutenberg Homes success factor. “Local independent builders who want to grow and sustain a serious business need an edge to compete in today’s challenging environment,” he said. “We have invested heavily in equipping our homebuilders with technology, sales training, best-in-class architectural services and design resources to help them customize and build luxury homes that consumers want.”
As part of Arthur Rutenberg Homes’ growth plan, new strategic marketing, branding and sales methodologies will continue to attract new best-in-class builders, open new markets and fuel home sales with existing franchisees.
As part of Rosewater’s strategic plan, the company also announced recent changes and additions to its senior leadership team. New appointments include Bill Linehan, chief marketing officer; Bobby Eberhardt-Taylor, who leads information technology; Don Whetro, executive vice president of franchise operations; Ken Manisco, vice president of construction operations; Sean Marks, southern region group vice president; and Kelley Vitorino, who leads all interior design.
Arthur Rutenberg Homes’ home office is in Clearwater.
National Molding to host grand opening
LARGO — National Molding, a leader in injection molding for precision parts, will host a grand opening event Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m., at 11311 74th St., Largo.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The company produces over 3.5 billion parts per year, all utilizing highly engineered resins. National Molding uses cutting-edge technology supported with a proprietary injection molding process. Hetero Cavity injection molding was developed at National Molding and it continues to be the foundation of their manufacturing processes today. Over 80% of all products produced use the proprietary Hetero Cavity technology.
At National Molding, employees produce highly engineered plastic parts to demanding tolerances for world-class, multinational companies. Over 60% of their products serve Tier 1, Tier 2, and direct OEM automotive customers.
The remainder of their business is comprised of Duraflex-USA buckles and fasteners for recreational, pet supplies and sporting goods markets. Additionally, they manufacture and assemble a line of highly technical “release systems” products for the military and law enforcement market. They also manufacture a wide variety of commercial products for the plumbing fixture, telecommunications, appliance, irrigation, furniture, marine and electrical products markets.
National Molding is headquartered in Miami Lakes and has four primary manufacturing locations, including Miami Lakes and Largo along with Shanghai, China and Toronto, Canada.
Dunedin Golf Club hires new course superintendent
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club recently hired James Kelly of Tarpon Springs as its new golf course superintendent.
Kelly started Sept. 12. Previously, he served as the golf course superintendent at Wentworth Golf Club. He brings new perspective and a passion for golf and turf sciences to his new position in Dunedin. He will be responsible for all things turf-related, including hiring, training and leading members of the club’s turf team; maintaining the club’s 110 acres of fairways, roughs, tees, greens and common areas; and developing plans for the continued improvement of the green space.
Kelly is originally from the Dallas area, where he spent 14 years in the golf turf business starting as an intern, working as a spray technician, assistant superintendent and working his way up to a golf course superintendent. He has a degree in turfgrass science and management.
“I am excited to have James join our team,” said Dunedin general manager Ken Nyhus. “He brings a new set of eyes to our storied golf course and has a history of making good golf courses even better. I am eager to see what James can do with our gem of a property.”
According to a press release, Kelly will be updating and implementing the club’s overall golf course standards strategy and directly engaging and leading the turf team.
The Dunedin Golf Club is at 1050 Palm Blvd. in Dunedin. The club serves the community as the only championship golf course in Dunedin. It has a restaurant and lounge open to the public, and offers its clubhouse for a variety of events, serving as a meeting place for many organizations and hosting parties.