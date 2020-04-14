BSWANKY sales to benefit PARC
ST. PETERSBURG — BSWANKY, a luxury handbag retailer in Sarasota, has partnered with the local nonprofit PARC to help raise funds for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
As the coronavirus outbreak has left many businesses closing their doors, BSWANKY has ramped up its efforts to sell with a goal of giving back to the community.
PARC initially reached out to BSWANKY when it was discovered the retailer had shifted its focus to facemask needs. The company is using materials and machinery to produce personal protective equipment to local senior living, nursing home and rehabilitation centers. And like professionals at nursing homes and other health facilities, PARC’s direct support professionals are critical lines of defense against this pandemic. Each day, they work in close quarters, doing everything from helping people feed, dress, bathe and care for themselves to supporting people to navigate the community, get a job, vote and more. Although PARC’s day programming has been closed to protect their population from the coronavirus, staff that support residential services and community-based programming continue to work on the frontlines.
BSWANKY offered to donate one of its most popular handbags to help raise much needed funds during these uncertain times. In addition, for the next two weeks — through April 19 — select handbags on BSWANKY’s website will be up to 50% off with a 10% giveback to PARC, including limited editions and luxury collection handbags.
“We believe that facing the effects of the coronavirus is not all about profits and job loss, but about businesses coming together to help people here in our hometown” said BSWANKY CEO Gretchen Bauer.
Visit bswanky.com.
SynDaver begins manufacturing respirators
TAMPA — On April 7, Tampa-based SynDaver announced it has begun shifting manufacturing resources to alleviate a massive shortage of respirator-type masks in the United States and to help with the COVID-19 response.
It all started a little over a week ago when SynDaver made their first prototype with a 3D printer, which the company then offered for free online as a 3D printer template. The template essentially enables anyone with a 3D printer to make a safety respirator with commercially available filter materials.
the company then began to investigate ways to expedite production and another post went up. Within an hour, thousands of masks had been ordered by local law enforcement agencies and emergency service providers across the state of Florida.
“We’re currently prioritizing orders for law enforcement, first responders, healthcare institutions and companies that have essential personnel interacting daily with the public, like grocery stores and gas stations,” said Christopher Sakezles, CEO of SynDaver. “We will be focusing purely on America first, when it comes to distribution. It’s also important to note that every aspect of our respirator has been sourced and manufactured in the United States.”
According to Sakezles, the company plans to produce 1 million masks, emphasizing that regardless of how many masks it produces, SynDaver will never price gouge nor sell to the highest bidder.
For information, visit syndaver.com.
Keller’s Automotive offers full service, ‘come and get it’ campaign
SEMINOLE — During the current stay-at-home order and CDC social distancing guidelines, Keller's Automotive Services, at 6390 Seminole Blvd., is still open and offering its services.
Keller's Automotive is one the few gas stations left in Pinellas County still offering full service at the gas pumps. When a customer pulls up to a full service pump, employees will fill the tank, check the tires and check under the hood. In addition, Keller’s has launched its “come and get it” campaign. During the campaign, customers who live within a 10-mile radius of Keller’s Automotive can have their vehicle towed to the business — or to Keller’s Auto Body Shop — for repairs. Services the business will perform during the “come and get it” campaign include oil change and tire rotation, battery replacements, brakes, tune-up, radiator flush, body work and others.
For information, call 727-392-2502.
Ashley HomeStore donates 250,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay
Furniture retailer Ashley HomeStore recently donating 250,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the national Feeding America network, during the current crisis. The donation will help Feeding Tampa Bay’s programs and ensure neighbors in need have required food and resources.
As COVID-19 continues to impact the Tampa region, along with the 10-county service areas served daily, Feeding Tampa Bay has seen a 40% increase in need for their services. Ashley’s contribution will not only help cover those Feeding Tampa Bay already serves daily, but it will help feed others at risk, specifically:
- Children who are out of school and will have no access to school meals or after-school meals
- High-risk seniors and others who cannot reach food
- Families experiencing higher expenses and lower wages who would not normally need their services
Due to recent events, the size and scope of these populations are now significant and Feeding Tampa Bay’s response reflects that growing reality.
“We are in the midst of a time when more people than ever before are facing challenges in getting the food and supplies they need,” said Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. “Ashley HomeStore is standing with Feeding Tampa Bay, giving us the ability to direct these crucial resources to our neighbors who need them most.”
Ashley HomeStore is headquartered in Ybor City. Giving back to the communities in which they serve is at the center of the company’s purpose statement, “To inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us.”
“At this time, there are a lot of needs that must be met both in our communities and around the world,” said Greg Kammer, executive vice president of retail and sales operations, Ashley HomeStore. “It is important for us to do our part, spread positivity and remind everyone that we are in this together.”
For information about Feeding Tampa Bay, visit feedingtampabay.org. For information about Ashley HomeStore, visit www.ashleyfurniture.com.
Ruth Eckerd Hall named Times Top Workplace
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently was been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Tampa Bay Times for the first time in the history of the performing arts center.
In the most competitive category of small businesses (50—149 employees), Ruth Eckerd Hall is ranked No. 39. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.
“On behalf of myself and the board of directors, I am thrilled to make this announcement,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. “Being named a top workplace is a big deal. Only 100 companies made the list. I’m honored, especially because the judges were our incredibly talented and dedicated staff.”
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
US Foods donates 2,000 cases of food, supplies
Given the impacts of COVID-19, many food banks are struggling to meet the increasing needs of their communities as more people turn to food banks for much-needed resources.
According to Feeding America, school closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity.
To aid in these efforts in Tampa Bay, US Foods, a national foodservice distributor to restaurants across the Tampa Bay area, recently donated about $55,000 in food items, which is approximately 2,000 cases of food, to Feeding Tampa Bay food bank to support their COVID-19 efforts.
“We are in a time when more people than ever before are facing challenges in getting the food and supplies they need. US Foods stands with Feeding Tampa Bay and are thankfully leaning in even more during this health crisis giving us the ability to provide healthy and fresh foods to our region's struggling neighbors,” said Rhonda Gindlesperger, chief operating officer at Feeding Tampa Bay.
In addition to these donation efforts, US Foods recently announced that the company has donated $2.5 million dollars in food and supplies to food banks and charities across the country in the month of March to support growing demands.
Darla Otey named executive director at Girls Inc.
PINELLAS PARK — Darla Otey recently was named the new executive director of Girls Inc. of Pinellas.
Otey comes to Girls Inc. of Pinellas having recently served as the director of development for Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough. Prior to her work with Pace, she served in a variety of leadership positions with several nonprofit and corporate organizations in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. She is a graduate of Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.
“Girls Inc. of Pinellas is proud to be on the cutting edge of leading the way for girls to succeed in our community,” said Otey in a press release. “I believe strongly in our mission and look forward to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”
For more information about Girls Inc. of Pinellas, visit www.girlsinc-pinellas.org or call 727-544-6230.
Girls Inc. receives support from Publix Charities
PINELLAS PARK — Girls Inc. of Pinellas recently received a generous $10,000 Elite Sponsorship from Publix Super Markets Charities in support of the Roaring 20s Virtual Fundraiser.
Even after learning that the event was forced to morph into a virtual fundraiser, Publix graciously decided to keep their sponsorship intact. Girls Inc. is a leading nonprofit that inspires and benefits nearly 400 girls annually through services designed to teach all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.
Publix Charities is committed to meeting the basic needs of the communities it serves and supports important causes such as education and youth programs. The $10,000 investment will support the Girls Inc. scholarship program, affording girls from low-income and military families the opportunity to take full advantage of a 10-week comprehensive summer program. Girls who attend camp will experience a full day of S.T.E.A.M.-focused activities, three-daily meals, weekly field trips, and camp transportation to and from selected sites.
“We are delighted and grateful beyond measure for the support of Publix Super Market Charities along with other community-focused organizations,” said Darla Otey, executive director of Girls Inc. of Pinellas. “The work we do is made possible because of their support. We are proud to have this fine business as one of our biggest supporters, and to have them and our other sponsors stand with us, even in such dire times, is humbling.”
Other sponsors include Tech Data, Cisco, PNC Bank, St. Petersburg College, the Bank of Tampa, Menorah Manor, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Donna Perryman, Fred Hosken, Sheila Barry-Oliver, Ed.D., and Katrina Mason.
Each year, Girls Inc. provides a S.T.E.AM-focused all-day summer camp from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. The organization is offering 25 full summer scholarships for its 10-week Achieving Excellence in the Arts programming to girls of military families. For information or to register, call 727-544-6230, ext. 117.
Goodwill collects food for Feeding Tampa Bay
To supply food for people in need during this time of record unemployment, Goodwill Industries-Suncoast Inc. is collecting nonperishable food items April 15-30 for Feeding Tampa Bay’s community food outreach programs.
Food donations can be dropped off at Goodwill-Suncoast retail stores in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties and at the following donation centers:
- 5371 Ehrlich Road, Tampa
- 12018 Indian Rocks Road, Largo
- 680 U.S. Alt. 19, Palm Harbor
Donations should be placed in carts outside these locations Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Goodwill is seeking nonperishable food for Feeding Tampa Bay’s food outreach programs. Items most needed include canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, and canned chicken.
To find food assistance available through Feeding Tampa Bay, visit feedingtampabay.org/find-a-pantry.
Caspers Company McDonald’s Restaurants to remain open
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Tampa-based Caspers Company McDonald’s Restaurants remain open for business, including 53 Tampa Bay locations and 10 in Jacksonville.
Drive-thru, Mobile Order and Pay with the McDonald’s app, and McDelivery with Uber Eats and Door Dash are available. For the convenience of its customers, McDonald’s is offering take-out only in lobbies with safe social distancing protocols.
Caspers Company has always maintained a high standard of quality, service and cleanliness. To manage the current pandemic situation, its already stringent standards of cleanliness have been elevated. Employees are required to constantly wash their hands and frequently disinfect credit card keypads, door handles, and countertops to ensure the safety of our guests. Restaurant hours may vary at each location.
According to a press release from the company, Caspers Company is working closely with Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg Inc. to provide meals to Hillsborough County’s tent city for homeless individuals who are sheltered in place. In addition, the company is delivering breakfast to hospital health care workers who are tirelessly giving of themselves for the community.
“Thank you for continuing to count on the Caspers family,” said Blake Casper, CEO of Caspers Company McDonald’s Restaurants. “We have been serving the Tampa Bay community for over 62 years. During this time of crisis, we will continue to be that special place that Tampa Bay counts on. We are a comfort in the lives of the thousands who see us as a beacon of light during good and challenging times. We will get through this, stronger together.”