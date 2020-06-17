SAFETY HARBOR — Bassano Cheesecake, a handcrafted, family-owned cheesecake company, announced the opening of its first café on 507 Main St. in Safety Harbor.
In 12 whirlwind months, the husband-and-wife team of Tom and Cindy Bassano have outgrown both a home-based business and a rented professional catering kitchen space, to move into their own café featuring over 20 different cheesecake varieties.
In June 2019, when Cindy replicated Tom's Aunt Clara's recipe, the couple had no idea that their life was about to change. They simply wanted an authentic New York-style cheesecake and was unable to find a company that would ship to Florida.
Bassano Cheesecake has earned consistent online rave reviews from the public on social media and found fans and fame in local celebrities, including Fox 13 TV host Charley Belcher, retired Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Alstott, and The Bone radio show host Mike Calta.
A two-day celebration is planned to introduce the community to Bassano Cheesecake. On Thursday night, June 18, members of the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce will do a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the Bassano's new café in downtown Safety Harbor.
On Friday, June 19, the couple will officially open their restaurant to the public at 6 a.m.
For information, visit www.bassanocheesecake.com. This event is free and open to the public.
Modern yoga studio debuts Clearwater location
CLEARWATER — YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique, recently opened in Northwood Plaza at 2520 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The studio seeks to introduce people of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga, in a welcoming, modern and fun environment. The Clearwater studio is currently open for studio tours and test classes. The studio’s opening week kicked off June 15. During the opening week, anyone can try a class for free.
YogaSix Clearwater is owned and operated by Carmen and John Navratil. Born in the Dominican Republic, Carmen has lived in the Tampa Bay area for nearly 25 years. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2001 with a degree in business administration. She started her own handmade jewelry business in 2003 before working with John and his family’s company, real estate/property management business OJN Properties LLC, from 2004 through 2010. After some time as a stay-at-home-mom, Carmen decided to search for a new opportunity in business ownership. After looking at several Xponential Brands, she came across Yoga Six and knew she found a perfect fit.
“YogaSix is a modern and fun yoga concept for people who always wanted to try yoga,” said Carmen. “In addition, we offer a multisensory class experience taught in a language that anyone can understand, with six core yoga classes easily accessible to everyone.”
For more information, visit www.yogasix.com/clearwater, email clearwater@yogasix.com or call 727-330-7422.
Suncoast Boys & Girls Clubs teams with Big Storm Brewing
As summer approaches, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast is opening its doors after having been closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus.
To help keep children and staff safe, the group has turned to Big Storm Brewing Co. for a donation of 30 gallons of hand sanitizer for its six locations in Pinellas County.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast is grateful to partner with Big Storm Brewing, as we reopen our clubs on June 8th,” said Freddy Williams, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast. “Safety is our top priority and working together with Big Storm to provide hand sanitizer for our kids and staff greatly aids in our efforts to ensure we are prepared to reopen.”
Big Storm Brewing Co. shifted gears in March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and started making hand sanitizer at its Clearwater location to help Florida businesses and keep its team on the job.
“I could not be more proud of this partnership,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “Now more than ever, organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast that serve children in our at-risk communities need support. With so much upheaval in our world it’s important to return as much normalcy as possible to the lives of young people. And as a small business, that’s also faced with the economic impacts of this pandemic, it’s incredibly rewarding to play a role in keeping Floridians healthy and helping our state recover.”
Big Storm currently produces more than 2,000 gallons of medical grade liquid hand sanitizer each day.
For information on making a purchase, email Big Storm at info@bigstormbrewery.com.
Beachside Hospitality Group offering discount to all health care workers
Restaurant Management company Beachside Hospitality Group is welcoming all health care workers to any of its seven Florida restaurants with a 20% discount on food and beverage for the entire month of June 2020.
This discount offer comes in as a thank you to the countless hours health care workers have put in, as an effort to combat COVID-19.
Health care workers can dine in at any of the following restaurants and receive a 20% discount on all food and beverage:
• Crabby’s Dockside, 37 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach
• Crabby’s Bar & Grill, 333 So. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach
• Salty’s Island Bar & Grille, 437 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach
• The Salty Crab Bar & Grill North Beach, 462 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater Beach
• Crabby’s St. Cloud, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud
• The Salty Crab Bar & Grill, 1154 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach
• Crabby’s Oceanside, 451 So. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
Health care employees will need to show badge and photo identification to receive the discount. This offer is valid for up to four guests all paid on one check.
“We want to thank every single healthcare worker that put their lives on the line to help flatten the curve from the coronavirus,” said Greg Powers, CEO of Beachside Hospitality Group. Beachside Hospitality Group closed March 20 and did not re-open until May 5. During the closure, all seven restaurants provided family-sized Sunday dinners to the nearly 650 furloughed employees. “Since re-opening, our team has been working diligently to ensure every guest dining with us feel comfortable,” Powers added. “We’ve implemented new policies and procedures to combat any possible cross contamination between guests.”
For more information on this offer, call Julia Cassino at 727-667-2957 or email JuliaC@BSHGRP.com.