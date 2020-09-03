CLEARWATER — Local favorite Mazzaro’s Italian Market recently opened at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport for departing travelers in Gates 7-11 post-security passenger area.
The market features a selection of Mazzaro’s favorite hot and cold sandwiches, flatbreads, locally roasted coffees, and a signature wine, beer and cocktail list.
“The excitement has been building since the announcement,” said Tom Jewsbury, airport director. “The restaurant looks stunning and will be a special gathering place for our passengers. Mazzaro’s is one of the most celebrated local brands in Tampa Bay. We are thrilled to welcome them to the PIE family.”
Mazzaro’s Italian Market is one of St. Petersburg’s best-known landmarks, serving an extensive selection of fresh food and known for its fun and flair. The airport incarnation celebrates this local icon with a seated dining experience conveniently located near boarding gates.
“Bringing Mazzaro’s to PIE means travelers will get to have one last ‘taste of place’ before they depart our region. We’re very proud to bring our restaurant to the airport and look forward to serving PIE travelers for many years to come.” said Kurt Cuccaro, owner, Mazzaro’s Italian Market.
Additional and recent restaurant and retail openings include Dunkin in the pre-security concourse, Market 361 and duty-free in Gates 2-6, and Sand and Sky by Hudson in Gates 7-11. Dunkin’ opened in Gates 2-6 earlier this year.
Chamber delivers ‘Buy Beaches First’ signs to businesses
ST. PETE BEACH — Driving down Gulf Boulevard might look a little different recently. Outside of the beach businesses can be found a brightly colored yellow sign reminding visitors and locals to “Buy Beaches First.”
On Aug. 21, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce delivered 200 “Buy Beaches First” signs to their member businesses. This is one of the many elements of the chamber’s campaign to encourage the community to shop small first.
Small Businesses are making a call to their neighbors to remind them when citizens shop with beach merchants, more of that money stays close to home. This is instrumental in helping local businesses and the beach communities that make Pinellas County a desired place to live and visit.
“Buy Beaches First” works to connect community-minded shoppers to local businesses and have them share their experiences along the way, by using #buybeachesfirst.
For more information, email Jessica Morrow at jessica@tampabaybeaches.com or visit BuyBeachesFirst.com.
Clearwater Yacht Club hires new general manager
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Yacht Club recently announced that Joseph Meyer has been hired as general manager. Prior to joining the Clearwater Yacht Club, Meyer managed clubs in the area for the past 25 years including Treasure Island, Pasadena Yacht and Country Club and Pass-a-Grille Yacht Club.
“I am honored to accept the position of general manager for the Clearwater Yacht Club,” said Meyer. “I have truly enjoyed my time as a club consultant, and look forward to starting this new journey. I’m excited and honored to be given the opportunity to join the team at the Clearwater Yacht Club and to be entrusted to carry on the traditions of one of the United States’ oldest and respected yacht clubs.”
The Clearwater Yacht Club has been serving the area for over 100 years and is known for their warm hospitality and rich history in sailing and yachting.
“No one embodies the passion for yacht clubs more than Joe. His understanding of our why and strong ties to the Clearwater area made him a natural selection,” said Commodore Greg Garner.
Meyer is a certified chief executive and certified club manager from the Club Management Association of America.
State Farm agent helps East Lake Fire Department reduce fire dangers
EAST LAKE — State Farm agent Lizette Cochran is teaming up with the East Lake Fire Department to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments or schools across the country. Each toolkit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week, including brochures, magnets, posters and more. Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 4-10.
State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire. That’s one reason why the nation’s largest home insurer is taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce home fires.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half — 44% — of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds — 66% — of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,’” said Cochran. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
For information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
New Aquila USA brand manager appointed
CLEARWATER — Aquila Power Catamarans, a globally recognized brand, recently selected Alain Raas to head up company development as USA Brand Manager for domestic operations.
"We welcome Alain Raas to the family as the Aquila brand manager for the United States,” said Dave Bigge, vice president of aquila international sales. “Alain has a rich history of boating worldwide, including global competitive sailing and managing a small charter operation in Charleston, South Carolina, while attending college. His previous roles have provided organizational, political, technical, and project management challenges, which all strengthened his ability to provide leadership, structure, and support to the rapidly growing Aquila brand."
If the last name Raas sounds familiar, it's for a reason. Alain has a built-in familiarity with the Aquila brand due to his father, Lex Raas' tremendous dedication to the brand. Lex is a highly experienced boat developer and charter industry veteran. His most recent contributions to the brand include the development of the Aquila Hydro Glide Foil System on the Aquila 36, which enhances performance, consumption, and handling of the already spectacular power catamaran. Alain has the benefit of understanding Aquila's history, development, vision, and challenges that will give him wisdom and knowledge faster and more intimately than had he not had this connection.
"Being around boats since birth allows a unique understanding of the boating lifestyle,” Alain said. “And I have been lucky enough to experience that lifestyle throughout the world. I am thrilled to join the Aquila team and look forward to contributing to the brand's already stellar performance."
Alain will operate from Aquila’s marketing offices in Clearwater, and report to Bigge.
