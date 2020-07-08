ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Taste of the Beaches in a safe and unique way.
This new format of Taste of the Beaches will be presented Oct. 3-5. The event is a fundraiser for the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, as well as supporting a member nonprofit, Sea Turtle Trackers. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to Sea Turtle Trackers. This nonprofit organization partners with the state of Florida and local communities. Through public education and cooperation, it is the mission of Sea Turtle Trackers Inc. to assure a suitable habitat for sea turtles, people, and the ecosystem of the islands and their surrounding waters.
Taste of the Beaches is an opportunity for patrons to visit and support local restaurants, taste a variety of cuisines and safely spend time with friends and family, all while giving back to the community.
For more information, email Amanda Page at amanda@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Tampa Bay Home Show set
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Home Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9, at the Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa.
Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The largest consumer home show in Tampa Bay and on the West Coast offers an opportunity to see, learn about, and buy the latest home products and services from hundreds of exhibits under one roof. Attendees will see the newest design ideas and hottest trends for home, furniture, garden, and more.
All attendees will need a ticket for the free show to secure a time slot throughout the day. Tickets can be obtained on EventBrite. Additional COVID-19 precautions will be addressed on www.tampabayhomeshows.com. Daily giveaways and register to win opportunities will be found at individual booths. Attendees may garner advice and trade secrets that could be exactly what they need to know to move forward with their next project.
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/tampa-bay-home-show-tickets-91617896595.
MarineMax dedicates home to local family
CLEARWATER — For the third year in a row, MarineMax partnered with Habitat for Humanity to present a deserving family the keys to their new home in Clearwater.
“A Habitat for Humanity house dedication ceremony is life-changing,” said Brett McGill, MarineMax chief executive officer and president. “The pandemic presented challenges, but our leadership team came out to celebrate the occasion and honor the Taylor family.”
On the morning of June 23, a single mother with twin 13-year-olds, an 11-year-old, and a 3-year-old, received keys to their new home.
MarineMax chooses to partner with Habitat for Humanity because their core values and mission are closely aligned.
“When you take time to volunteer, you hear the history of Habitat and it’s a moment that sets you back and makes you say — WOW,” McGill said. “Their mission is very powerful. MarineMax has dedicated three houses, but we’ve been a part of two or three more builds. I started with them seven years ago because community service is significant to my family and me. And it never gets old. Every year you see smiling faces from volunteers and you get to meet a new, deserving family.”