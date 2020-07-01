Pinellas Business Notebook: L B’s Hair Creations celebrates 20 years in Seminole

SEMINOLE — L B’s Hair Creations is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Loribeth DeJohn, owner of L B’s, is a trained professional and has been a licensed cosmetologist in Pinellas County for over 34 years. Since July 2000, she has run this full-service family hair salon and has been helping the Seminole community look and feel their best!
“In the summer of 2000, I decided it was time to open my own hair salon in Seminole to share my talent with this wonderful community,” said DeJohn. “I’ve never left.”
L B’s Hair Creations is at 9281 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Call 727-394-2123.
Complementary face masks available
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is providing businesses with complementary face masks.
Businesses can pick up their complementary face masks between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 6990 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, while supplies last.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Florida Chamber and Haynes to provide businesses with face masks free of charge.
For more information, visit www.tampabaybeaches.com.
FRLA encourages all Florida residents and visitors to wear masks
TALLAHASSEE — In response to the Florida Department of Health issuing an updated public health advisory, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association recently issued updated safety and operating guidance for members of Florida’s hospitality industry to ensure employee and guest safety.
Among the recommendations, FRLA is strongly encouraging all Florida residents and visitors to wear masks in public spaces, including at restaurants and hotels, and to practice social distancing. The document also highlights CDC recommendations for workplace safety and provides COVID-19 exposure guidance.
“Ensuring employee and guest safety is of the utmost importance,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “All Florida businesses must do everything possible to contribute to the health and safety of our communities. We are strongly urging all Floridians to adhere to statewide Executive Orders, comply with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and other business regulators, follow CDC and the Florida Department of Health recommendations on mask-wearing and social distancing. These collective efforts will help ensure the safety of all Floridians and our visitors.”
For more information and industry-related COVID-19 updates, visit https://frla.org/.
TradeWinds Island Resorts adds to executive team
ST. PETE BEACH — The TradeWinds Island Resorts — the Island Grand Resort and RumFish Beach Resort — in St. Pete Beach recently announced two additions to its executive team, appointing Bob LaCasse as managing director and Travis Johnson as hotel manager.
A long-time industry veteran, LaCasse brings more than 25 years of experience in resort management to his new position. Prior to joining TradeWinds, LaCasse was managing director of Cheeca Lodge Resort and Spa in Islamorada, and their sister property Tranquility Bay, in Marathon, where he oversaw human resources, revenue management and accounting, and reservations. LaCasse has managed many other top-quality resorts during his career, including the Marriott Delray in Delray Beach, The Le Meridien San Francisco, and the Hyatt Regency Resort in Newport, Rhode Island. As the new managing director of TradeWinds, LaCasse will be responsible for guest and employee satisfaction, financial performance, sales and revenue generation and operations effectiveness.
Promoted from vice president of marketing to hotel manager, Johnson will support the managing director with all day-to-day hotel operations, oversee the hiring of new staff, and continuing to manage the resort’s marketing efforts. Johnson has been with TradeWinds for more than 20 years, holding a variety of key roles with the company.
Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber Board seeking full board member nominations
PINELLAS PARK — The Pinellas Park Gateway Chamber of Commerce currently has openings for its full board of directors.
“Our board is seeking individuals who are eager about bringing our chamber to a different level,” a press release stated. “We are looking for innovative individuals who can help the chamber maximize our potential by exploring new ideas and ways to expand opportunities with all the changes we have had over the past four months. We welcome self-nominations or if you have someone in mind that you feel would be a good asset to our board, please nominate them.”
Nominations and resumes should be sent via email to office@pinellasparkchamber.com by July 8.
To submit business news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.