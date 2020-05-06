ST. PETERSBURG — The first Hoots location in Florida opened Monday, May 4, at 204 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Hoots’ menu offerings include fresh never frozen wings in one of their 11 sauces or rubs, hand breaded jumbo tenders, huge buffalo chicken sandwiches, crab legs, buffalo shrimp, waffle fries and several new dipping sauces. Current hours are noon to 8 p.m.
“We are glad to finally open,” said Will LeBas, Hoots director of development and operations. “We are looking forward to being a part of the St. Pete community. We will be following all the new mandates at 25% occupancy and offering to go, counter service and delivery.”
Hoots, a subsidiary of Hooters, is also known for being active in giving back to the community and will continue the tradition in St. Petersburg. The first Hoots location opened in 2017 in Cicero, Illinois, and the second location recently opened at The Fields on Diversity in Chicago in December 2019. Hooters Management Corporation will be opening their fourth location in the South Loop in Chicago.
Goodwill reopens stores, job centers
Goodwill Industries-Suncoast Inc. reopened its stores and job centers May 1 to assist people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and offer value shopping options for people in West Central Florida.
For store addresses, visit goodwill-suncoast.org/store-locations. The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for shoppers and to accept donations.
Reopened stores include Trinity, Spring Hill, Crystal River and Ocala on May 1; Oldsmar, Tampa, Riverview, Ruskin, Wesley Chapel, Plant City, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Clearwater, Sebring and Oxford on May 2; Brandon on May 3; and St. Petersburg and Largo on May 4. The store on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa will reopen after renovations are complete. Outlet stores will reopen at a later date.
Job Connection centers inside the Riverview and St. Petersburg 34th Street Goodwill stores reopened the same dates as their host stores. Services at the job centers include help with resume development, connections with companies that are hiring, and access to computers and the internet. Please check goodwill-suncoast.org/job-connection-center/ for hours of operation.
To ensure the safety of our customers and associates, Goodwill is strictly following CDC guidelines for physical distancing and maintaining occupancy of 25% or less in its stores. Goodwill has implemented safety measures including sanitizing frequent touch points throughout the day; frequently sanitizing shopping carts; establishing one-way traffic in store aisles; and providing team members with face masks. Acrylic “sneeze guards” between cashiers and customers are also being installed in all stores. In the job centers, computer stations have been reconfigured to be 6 feet apart and they will be sanitized after each use. The number of job seekers inside the centers at any one time will be limited. For a more complete list of safety measures, visit goodwill-suncoast.org/safety/.