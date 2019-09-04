LARGO — Weingarten Realty recently announced that Greek City Café is leasing 1,722 square feet at Largo Mall.
The Mall is in the heart of Pinellas County at Ulmerton Road and Seminole Boulevard. It features a wide selection of major national retailers, including Publix, Bealls, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marshalls, Michaels, PetSmart, Staples, and Target.
Greek City Café plans to open its Largo Mall location in the second quarter of 2020.
In 1975, John Pappas came to the United States from his hometown of Tragano, Greece, to give his family a better life. With only a few dollars in his pocket and very little knowledge of English, he worked hard and discovered his passion for cooking. John began incorporating generations of family recipes. Soon, his style of cooking Mediterranean cuisine became popular.
John’s son, Nicholas Pappas, wanted to carry on his father’s dream and the family’s recipes. Now Nicholas continues the legacy of healthier Mediterranean cuisine in a modern/contemporary fast-casual setting.
Stetson to host free consumer protection fair
GULFPORT — Stetson University College of Law, in partnership with AARP Tampa Bay, will host a consumer protection fair Wednesday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Mann Lounge on campus at 1401 61st St. S., Gulfport.
The event is being presented as part of AARP’s National Day of Service. Attendees will have the opportunity to shred sensitive documents and consult expert speakers on consumer protection issues, as well as probate, power of attorney and other important topics. AARP employees will help attendees sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry and explain various ways to opt out of junk mail.
Stetson alumna Stephanie Edwards, of Edwards Elder Law in St. Petersburg, and alumnus Will Lucius, director of Special Needs Trusts at Raymond James, will speak at the event. Law students will assist with legal tech training, including how to spot dangerous email attachments and suspicious web links. Members of the school’s prestigious Trial Team will conduct a mock trial for the audience.
All services are free, and the event includes free food and parking.
Registration is encouraged. To register, call 1-877-926-8300 or visit aarp.cvent.com/STPDayofService091119.
Tampa Bay Trust expands into Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — Michael R. Dreyer, president of the Tampa Bay Trust Co., recently announced that the firm’s new Tarpon Springs office has officially opened downtown at 610 East Tarpon Ave. in the Banther Consulting Building.
Tampa Bay Trust Co.’s new 1,200-square-foot office space is within a classic building. It has been remodeled to include modern style and function, but has retained the charm of the original structure. A spacious reception area is designed as a comfortable living room leading to offices beyond. Louis N. Pappas, vice president of family office services, serves as the on-site executive.
For information, call 727-937-1951 or email lpappas@tampabaytrustcompany.com.