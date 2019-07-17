LARGO — Family Dollar, a leading small-format and convenience retailer, recently announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Largo.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.
There will be a grand re-opening celebration for the community Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the store, 705 Eighth Ave. SW, Largo.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Largo community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Stores typically employ six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.
PureLife Medi-Spa to host Luxury Bingo
BELLEAIR — PureLife Medi-Spa will host a Luxury Bingo event Friday, Aug. 23, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Attendees will play 12 games of bingo with all game prizes valued at more than $500. The evening will feature a silent auction, raffle prizes, food and fun.
WFLA Channel 8 television anchor Gayle Guyardo will serve as the emcee for the evening. This event is open to the public, with a $125 admission fee that will directly benefit Julie Weintraub’s Hands Across the Bay. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization helps families in crisis, neglected animals, veterans in need and also provides suicide/bullying prevention and domestic violence advocacy in the community.
To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit www.purelifemedispa.com. PureLife is offering a complimentary stem cell facial or one area of wrinkle relaxer — up to $240 value — for attendees with purchase of a table or sponsorship. For information, call 727-595-3400.
The fundraiser will help PureLife Medi-Spa’s dancer and ambassador, Lauren Connors, who is competing as a celebrity dancer at the 2019 Tampa Bay’s Dancing with the Stars event. PureLife — the presenting sponsor for the dance competition held on Saturday, Oct. 5 — is a long-time supporter of the charity.
Big Storm’s Tropic Pressure Florida Ale wins medal
CLEARWATER — Big Storm Brewing Co.’s Tropic Pressure Florida Ale recently medaled at the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship — the only competition to include beers from professional breweries and award-winning home breweries.
Judges awarded Big Storm’s Tropic Pressure Florida Ale with a bronze award in the Herb and Spice Beer category.
“We are passionate about creating brews that are not only mixed with unique flavors, but are also really drinkable crowd favorites. While we’re just doing what we love, it feels great to be recognized as one of the best in the nation year after year,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni.
This year, more than 7,000 beers were entered in the U.S. Open Beer Championship with judges from Canada, England and the United States. Big Storm’s sister brewery Fat Point also captured two medals at this year’s championship. Its Oatmeal Stout won sliver in the Oatmeal Stout category, and Fat Point’s Ryeght Angle IPA was awarded a bronze in the Rye Beer category.
“While Fat Point brews are local favorites in Punta Gorda, it’s rewarding to see that our beers continue to stand out nationally. We focus on creating a meaningful experience, with excellence and attention to detail. Winning a national honor is an added bonus and really puts us on the map,” said Jessy Abbate, Fat Point’s head brewer.
Founded in 2012 by Mike Bishop, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State, in Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral.
For information, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com.
Seminole author announces book-signing event
ST. PETERSBURG — Seminole author Wendy R. Levine will host a book-signing Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 321 Books in Tyrone Mall, 6901 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Levine will sign copies of her recently released book “Butterflies Are Free … What About Me: One Woman’s Battle With Anorexia Nervosa.” Suitable reading for teens and adults, the book is comprised of short scenarios relating how innocent actions and words by others contributed to her development of anorexia nervosa as a way of life. Also included are poignant writings she penned over 30 years ago while hospitalized in an eating disorders unit of a general hospital as well as those from seven years ago while in a local treatment center. It is Wendy’s hope that her personal story and struggle with anorexia nervosa will educate, motivate and encourage others who are currently fighting an eating disorder.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates a friendship
CLEARWATER — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place July 10 celebrating the opening of Suzy’s Sanctuary, a new outdoor living space at Waterfall Apartments.
Waterfall Apartments is a semi-independent residential opportunity with gentle supervision for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities under The Arc Tampa Bay’s care. The ceremony also honored the memory of Waterfall resident Suzanne “Suzy” Schalow. The project was inspired by the friendship between Schalow and Polly Stannard, past president of the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation. The two women were raised on the same street in Clearwater during childhood and forged a bond through adulthood lasting until Schalow lost her battle with cancer in early 2017.
Stannard wanted to enhance the Waterfall experience for Schalow’s friends with this restoration of an outdoor space where residents congregate daily. With approval from the Arc Tampa Bay's board, the upgrade to Waterfall Apartments is now complete.
"We were fortunate to have the generous support of our area community, especially those who knew and loved Suzy when raising the necessary funds for Suzy’s Sanctuary," said Stannard at the dedication. “Suzy’s smile and genuine concern for others is greatly missed. This attempt to honor her legacy by improving the residence where Suzy lived for so many years was truly a heartfelt pleasure.”
DAV, RecruitMilitary to host hiring event for veterans
TAMPA — DAV and RecruitMilitary will join forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Tampa area.
A free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses will take place Thursday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
In 2018, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted 139 veteran hiring events across the United States with nearly 6,750 exhibitors engaging with more 32,000 military-trained job candidates.
“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” said Tim Best, chief executive of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMilitiary.
For event registration and exhibitor information, visit bit.ly/Tampa071819.