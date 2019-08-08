ST. PETERSBURG — In 1920, Mary Wheeler Eaton and a few community leaders founded the St. Petersburg Historical Society.
The following year, they purchased a hurricane-flooded aquarium building on the approach to the Pier to house and showcase city artifacts.
Now, 100 years later, the society plans to expand the county’s oldest and state’s third-oldest museum and create a Florida history-based museum that plays a crucial role in the visitor experience to Pinellas. The museum will be a cultural and historical tourism anchor for the state of Florida.
The plan calls for a renovation of the existing museum and an 8,000-square-foot addition. Highlighting the addition is a state-of-the-art exhibit gallery showcasing the history of St. Pete and Florida, a visitor’s center and rooftop terrace overlooking the waterfront.
“We have the opportunity to create a premier museum that not only shares the history of the Sunshine City, but also the unique history of the entire state right here in St. Petersburg,” said Rui Farias, executive director. “Our goal is to create a visitor experience that will educate, entertain and leave our guests wanting to come back for more.”
A public/private endeavor, the goal of the St. Petersburg Museum of History is to raise $7 million to create a world-class history museum in the Sunshine City. The museum received a $1 million commitment from the city of St. Petersburg and is awaiting news on county and state grants. The trustees have started a private capital improvement campaign.
“I am excited about the reimagined St. Petersburg Museum of History, Florida’s third-oldest museum,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “The design of the new Museum of History fits in well with our new St. Pete Pier District. I hope everyone in St. Pete will join me in supporting the museum’s goal to reach new heights and become one of America’s finest history museums.”
The Florida Department of State reported that of the over 100 million tourists who visit the state each year, 65% take part in cultural/historical heritage experiences. Those guests are more likely to stay longer and spend more money.
“St. Petersburg is a unique community with a fascinating history,” said Dr. J. Howard Johnston, museum president. “Our aim is to tell the whole story of how this vibrant community and state grew up on the sandy, swampy peninsulas we call home. It’s the community’s story, and we hope the entire community will support us in telling it to the world.”
ARC 3 Architecture is the design team heading up the expansion and renovation project, while Hennessey Construction was chosen as the contractors. Like the historical society, Hennessey will be celebrating 100 years in business in St. Pete next year.