GULFPORT — ProjectFREE, an adult day training program, will host an open house Sunday, Nov. 17, 3-5:30 p.m., at 2026 51st St. S., Gulfport.
The ProjectFREE performing arts program puts a strong emphasis on performing arts, rock band academy, and culinary arts for adults with special needs and disabilities. Parents, students, caregivers and organizations are welcome to attend the open house. Attendees will learn about the program, participate in live art demonstrations, sample and purchase baked goods and rock out to the sounds of Solar Flair, the program’s classic and alternative rock band. There also will be a holiday bazaar with art and presents created by students of the program. Students receive all profits from their sales.
Open enrollment has started. To RSVP call 727-314-2214. To learn more about the program, visit www.facebook.com/MyProjectFree1.
Holiday Gift Market and Expo set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Holiday Gift Market and Expo will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Admission and parking are free. The event will feature almost 100 unique merchants exhibiting their gift and decorating ideas. Shoppers will find items such as jewelry, candles and gourmet candy and chocolate. Santa Claus will be on hand both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Psycho Gong Yoga opens in Largo
LARGO — Psycho Gong Yoga recently opened at 11561 Walsingham Road, Suite C, by the Pinellas Trail in Largo.
The studio provides a space for the community to relax. It offers Kundalini yoga, gong relaxation, meditation, breath work and monthly full moon meditations. For information, visit psychogongyoga.com.
Chamber to host holiday mixer at Caddy’s TI
TREASURE ISLAND — The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer will take place Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd.
The mixer will feature door prizes and drawings. It is the chamber’s annual holiday gathering of local business and community leaders. Admission is $10 in advance for chamber members, and $15 for non-members. Visit islandneighborschamber.org to register online. Admission includes appetizers and one free drink.
For additional information, or to donate a door prize for the event, call the chamber at 727-360-4121.
RCS Pinellas welcomes new members to board of directors
CLEARWATER — During the recent RCS Pinellas annual board retreat, three accomplished area leaders from the business community were voted in as members of the organization’s board of directors.
New members include Lonnie Brewer of Tech Data, Lisa Johnson of BayCare Health Systems and Erik Smith of Inclusivity LLC.
“No matter how noble or important a nonprofit organization's mission may be, without sound governance, the chance of success is slim to none,” said Kirk Ray Smith, president and chief executive of RCS Pinellas. “As a matter of fact, the greatest threat to almost any charity, nonprofit or company is poor governance and management oversight. We consider ourselves fortunate and beyond blessed to have such incredible additions to an already amazing board of directors. I look forward to their expertise and high-level leadership.”
The role of the RCS Pinellas board is to oversee and protect the mission of the organization, which serves 130,000 individuals and families living in Pinellas County by providing food, shelter, clothing, counseling, and youth development programs, and services and support to those facing hunger, homelessness, and domestic violence.
For information on RCS, visit www.rcspinellas.org or call 727-584-3528.
Cueni Brewing Co. to celebrate anniversary
DUNEDIN — Cueni Brewing Co. will celebrate its third anniversary with a party set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin.
Cueni Brewing Co is a small craft brewery on the Pinellas Trail near downtown Dunedin. Each day of the anniversary celebration will feature beer releases. For information, visit www.cuenibrewing.com.
Clearwater Holiday Makers Market set
CLEARWATER — The owners of Organic Reverence, Sunshine State Goods and TerraNova Outdoor Living and Designs of Clearwater will co-host the inaugural Clearwater Holiday Makers Market Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Organic Reverence, 1795 Clearwater Largo Road N., Clearwater.
The event will feature more than 40 vendors in the shops and on Makers Row. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Vincent de Paul Cares. Admission and parking are free. The event is pet- and family-friendly.
For information, visit www.bit.ly/clwmakersmarket.
Museum to host vintage market
CLEARWATER — A vintage market will be presented Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Clearwater Historical Society Museum, 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
The market will feature clothes, costumes and accessories. The former Clearwater Players theatre troupe donated these items to the Clearwater Historical Society for use in the museum and as this vintage market fundraiser to offset operating expenses.
There will be a special preview Friday, Dec. 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
For information, visit clearwaterhistoricalsociety.org, email clearwaterhistoricalsociety@gmail.com, or call 727-754-8019.