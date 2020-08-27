DUNEDIN — Executive leadership and board of trustees members of Mease Manor, a Life Plan senior living community in Dunedin, unveiled a new name and logo while breaking ground for a new Aquatic Center at the community Aug. 20.
Mease Manor opened in 1964 to area seniors providing senior living apartments and health care support. The community’s name honors Dr. John A Mease Jr. who championed health care in Dunedin by founding a 22-bed hospital in 1933 in the height of the Great Depression. In the early 1960s, Mease proposed the idea of building an innovative retirement community where Dunedin-area’s older adults could unburden themselves from the responsibilities of home ownership and enjoy an independent lifestyle knowing they could have care should they ever
need it. From that vision, Mease Manor was born.
Effective Aug. 20, Mease Manor became Mease Life.
“The word ‘Life’ shows that the community is about much more than care,” said Kent McRae, Mease Life’s CEO. “It is also about living your life to the fullest, to get out and move and engage in exciting activities, within this community, the external community of Dunedin, and beyond. Our new logo represents a unique rendering of the native mangrove tree that plays an integral role in our local ecosystem, embracing its symbiotic relationship with the natural surroundings. The dynamic colors represent diversity and inclusion, and reflect the active lifestyle cherished by our community.”
Mease Life’s new tagline — Connect. Grow. Thrive. — will accompany the community’s new name and logo.
“The tagline is based on identifying what each individual needs and what Mease Life provides (connections), the benefit that comes to the individual that need is fulfilled (growth), and the lifestyle outcome desired by our community of residents (thriving),” McRae explained.
The new outdoor aquatic center will include a resort style pool featuring a shallow water sun shelf for in water seating, a gradual step entry, a swimming area and a lap swimming lane. The pool deck will feature heat and slip resistant pavers, six cabanas and over two dozen chase lounge chairs. The 59,450-gallon swimming pool measures 2,342 square-feet.