ST. PETERSBURG — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist recently released a statement announcing the United States Coast Guard will soon be establishing a Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in Pinellas Park High School.
Crist introduced legislation in September 2019 calling for the creation of a USCG JROTC in Pinellas, which led to a provision in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act authorizing the creation of Coast Guard JROTC available to schools across the country. Previously, U.S. Coast Guard JROTC programs could only be established through acts of Congress.
“Pinellas County is incredibly proud to be home to one of the largest hubs of United States Coast Guard commands, where over a thousand brave Coasties serve their country, protect our waterways, and keep Pinellas County residents safe,” said Crist. “I can think of no better location for the next Coast Guard JROTC program than our very own Pinellas Park High School. I thank the Coast Guard for their continued commitment to our community, and look forward to seeing the nation’s third-ever Coast Guard JROTC stationed in Pinellas.”
“Pinellas County Schools is honored to be awarded a United States Coast Guard JROTC program at Pinellas Park High School,” said Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego. “As one of only three such programs in the nation, we are thrilled to be able to offer this leadership opportunity to the students of our district. Thank you to Congressman Crist, Admiral Schultz, Principal Patterson, CTAE Executive Director Mark Hunt, and everyone involved for their efforts to bring this prestigious program to Pinellas County.”
Pinellas County is home to over 1,000 Coast Guard members and the nation’s largest Coast Guard Air Station, Air Station Clearwater. Presently, there are only two other Coast Guard JROTC programs in existence, located at the Maritime and Science Technology Academy in Miami, Florida and Camden County/CamTech High School in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
USF Muma College of Business receives $5 million gift
TAMPA — The University of South Florida’s USF Foundation recently received a $5 million gift from alumna and longtime donor, Lynn Pippenger of Largo. This generous gift will create an endowed deanship in the Muma College of Business, which will support the dean’s strategic direction for the college.
“We are extremely grateful to Lynn for her generosity and continued support of the University of South Florida,” USF President Steven Currall said. "By creating this endowment, she will generate new opportunities for USF students and faculty for generations to come and enhance the impact of the Muma College of Business on the broader Tampa Bay region's business community."
The earnings from the endowment will support the academic activities of the college’s dean, including faculty support and salaries, graduate fellowships and assistantships, faculty research awards, professional development support, conferences, publications, visiting lectures, speaker series, and other academic, research and public service programs that promote the core mission of the college.
“I am honored to be the first holder of this deanship,” Moez Limayem said. “This generous gift will allow us to invest in our strategic priorities, particularly those related to student success and community engagement. Equally important is the fact that this will ensure that, for many years in the future, USF will be able to recruit forward-thinking, quality-focused candidates when it comes time to hire a new dean.”
Pippenger has been a major supporter of USF for some time. In 2015, she donated $10 million to name the Lynn Pippenger School of Accountancy. One year later, Pippenger donated $5 million to name Lynn Pippenger Hall, which houses the Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance on the USF St. Petersburg campus. Pippenger attended USF in the 1980s and later graduated with honors from USF’s Executive MBA program.
“It is an absolute joy to see this level of support for USF,” USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman said. “We are deeply grateful to Ms. Pippenger and thank her for this transformational gift that will bolster Dean Limayem’s efforts to enhance the Muma College of Business for our current students and the generations yet to arrive.”
Pippenger is a long-time champion of business education, providing support for student scholarships, programs to prepare students for credentials such as the CPA and facility enhancements.
The Muma College of Business holds the No. 11 national ranking for its graduate program in entrepreneurship by The Princeton Review, as well as a top 25 ranking for its undergraduate information system specialty by Bloomberg Businessweek. The gift to create the Lynn Pippenger Endowed Deanship not only fortifies the leadership in the college, it provides the resources needed to take academic programs across multiple disciplines to the next level.
Cyber Florida partners with PCS to prepare future cyber professionals
Cyber Florida and the Florida Center for Instructional Technology at USF have teamed up with Pinellas County Schools in a partnership to prepare Florida’s high school students to pursue careers in the high-paying, in-demand field of cybersecurity. Beginning in fall 2020, the course Cybersecurity Essentials will be available to high school students across Pinellas County.
Designed by Cyber Florida and the Florida Center for Instructional Technology, Cybersecurity Essentials helps prepare students to earn several widely recognized industry certifications often required for entry-level cybersecurity positions. The curriculum aligns with the Florida Department of Education Curriculum Framework for the Applied Cybersecurity Career Preparatory Program and is recognized by the Career and Professional Education program, which allows school districts to increase the number of students holding CAPE certifications. Cyber Florida and the Florida Center for Instructional Technology are working to provide this program to all Florida school districts.
“Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing and high-paying field that is critical to our nation, and we are dealing with a critical shortage of talent at both the state and national levels,” said Mike McConnell, the former director of U.S. National Intelligence and the National Security Agency, who now serves as the executive director of Cyber Florida. “We must engage students as early as we can to introduce and encourage their interest in cybersecurity; that is the only way that we will be able to build a larger talent pool to protect our country’s national and economic interests.”
Cyber Florida will also provide teacher training to support the new course, and both instructors and students will have free access to the Florida CyberHub, a cloud-based resource that provides state-of-the-art cybersecurity software tools as well as training scenarios based on real-world incidents.
Kennedy Roberts named to dean’s list
CLEARWATER — More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester, including Kennedy Roberts, a major from Clearwater.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Gabriela Szostak earns academic honor
OLDSMAR — Wheaton College student Gabriela Szostak of Oldsmar was recently named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
To earn dean's list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Mount St. Mary’s awards Taylor Cook
LARGO — Taylor Cook of Largo recently was named to the president's list for the spring 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary's University.
Cook achieved a 4.0 grade point average in a challenging environment in which students had to transition to online learning midway through the semester.
Caleb Shearer named to president’s list
CLEARWATER — Caleb Shearer of Clearwater recently was named to the spring 2020 president's list at Mississippi College.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Rhianna Shanabrook completes research project at WPI
SAFETY HARBOR — Rhianna Shanabrook of Safety Harbor, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Designing a Knowledge Management Prototype” for WPI Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programs.
At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. Nearly 90% of students typically complete a project in collaboration with partners in communities across the country and around the world, through the university's 50-plus project centers.
Lucas Persechino makes dean’s list at college
CLEARWATER — Named to the dean's list at Saint Michael's College for the spring 2020 semester was Lucas Persechino.
Persechino, a sophomore at the college, is a business administration major from Clearwater. He is graduate of Countryside High School.
Isabella Marina Kloppel named to dean’s list
SAFETY HARBOR — Isabella Marina Kloppel of Safety Harbor recently was named to the deans' list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Kloppel, a junior international business major, was named to the dean's list for the College of Business. Nearly 7,500 students at Nebraska have been named to the deans' list for the spring semester.
Allyson Pothier earns degree from AIC
LARGO — Allyson Allyson of Largo recently was awarded a degree in liberal studies from American International College.
Pothier is among fellow scholars representing seven foreign countries, 12 states, and Washington, D.C. Founded in 1885, American International College is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Jake Wegener named to Genesee Community College dean’s list
SEMINOLE — Jake Wegener of Seminole was among 262 students from Genesee Community College — including all seven campus locations in Batavia, Albion, Arcade, Dansville, Lima, Medina and Warsaw — who were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
All full- and part-time students honored on the dean's list have earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74.
Genesee Community College serves over 6,000 students per semester through more than 70 academic programs and certificates.
Pinellas students named to dean’s list
A number of Pinellas students are among those named to the University of Delaware dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Pinellas students earning academic honors include Ruby Kelly of Largo, Jessica Hayes of Clearwater Beach, and Lauren Marsh of Largo.
To meet eligibility requirements for the dean's list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Mathew Lowery graduates from Valdosta State University
SEMINOLE — Mathew Lowery of Seminole recently earned the Master of Public Administration from Valdosta State University.
Lowery was among more than 1,100 students recognized during VSU's 229th commencement. Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU's spring 2020 graduation festivities, including a graduate school ceremony and an undergraduate ceremony, were held on a virtual stage and featured high-powered student speakers. The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones to honor the exceptional achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
Jon Kulhanek graduates from Wisconsin Lutheran College
SEMINOLE — Jon Kulhanek, of Seminole graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College in May 2020.
Kulhanek received a Master of Arts degree in high performance instruction. Wisconsin Lutheran College is a private Christian college grounded in the liberal arts.
Pinellas students earn academic honors at UA
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list, with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the president's list, with an academic record of 4.0.
Among the student’s recognized were Madison O'Connor of Belleair, named to UA dean’s list; Alexander Putman, of Seminole, named to the UA dean’s list; and Lauren Haynes of Clearwater, named to UA president’s list.
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Maren Thomas inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
TARPON SPRINGS — Maren Thomas of Tarpon Springs was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Thomas was initiated at University of Florida and is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
John Gallagher named to deans' list
SAFETY HARBOR — John Gallagher, class of 2021, from Safety Harbor, recently was named to the deans' list for the spring 2020 semester.
"These outstanding achievements are particularly commendable as students have overcome significant challenges to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M. "I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit."
To submit school news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.