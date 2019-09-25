OLDSMAR — The grand opening of the Boltsmar Outdoor Hockey Rink will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m., at the Oldsmar Sports Complex, 3120 Tampa Road, Oldsmar.
The covered rink features player benches, penalty box, scoreboard, spectator bleachers and immense fans to keep attendees cool. The opening ceremony will be followed by the inaugural puck drop. Tampa Bay Lightning staff and NHL alumni will be onsite to offer free hockey clinics, skills competitions for all ages, and other fun activities during this free event.
For information, visit Boltsmar.com.
Patchington to host Party with a Purpose event
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Patchington’s Party with a Purpose will once again stand up to domestic violence and bring awareness and support to our communities.
From Tuesday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 28, customers will receive 30% off their purchase in exchange for a $10 donation. During the Party with a Purpose event, special domestic violence awareness pieces in the store will be available to purchase, with the proceeds going to a local domestic violence center. The store in Belleair Bluffs, at 280 Indian Rocks Road N., will partner with RCS Haven of Clearwater this year for this worthwhile cause.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women will become a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime. For more than 20 years, Patchington has partnered with our local communities to bring awareness to domestic violence and this year the store intends to make an even bigger impact.
“Each and every one of our stores is proud to support the domestic violence awareness movement. Over the past 20 years we have contributed over 350,000 garments to be placed in the community’s local thrift stores hoping to aid some of the victims,” said Michael Levich, Patchington chief executive and president.
For information, call 727-586-6196 or email clearwater@patchington.com.
Leadership Pinellas names members of 2020 class
The Leadership Pinellas board of directors recently announced the 44 members of its class of 2020.
“Being a member of this organization for almost a decade now, I can say there is no other organization in the area that is as committed to providing its new class members as well as its alumni with the high level of dedication, education, and community engagement as Leadership Pinellas,” said Bob Childress, Leadership Pinellas board president.
This year’s class will participate in multiple educational program days throughout the year on topics including: human services, government and infrastructure, business and technology, environment and tourism, education, health, arts and culture, criminal justice, and emergency services.
The members of the Class of 2020 include:
• Robert Angell, city of Pinellas Park
• Jodi Avery, Keller Williams Realty
• Janice Bennett, city of Oldsmar
• Karen Blanchette, Professional Association of Health Care Office Management
• Ricky Bouchard, Bouchard Insurance
• Amy Davis, city of Treasure Island
• Suzanne Delaney, Ruth Eckerd Hall
• Ingrid Docken, Harvard Jolly Architecture
• Bridgette Domingos, Domingos Law
• Claudia Faiola, East Lake Fire Rescue
• Danilo Felix, Athletes in Action
• Amber Geier, Pineapple Placements
• Jeremy Harmon, BayCare Morton Plant Hospital
• Lisa Hendrickson, city of Pinellas Park
• Kevin Hennessy, Lewis, Longman & Walker
• Janice Hollar, Achieva Credit Union
• Natalia Illich-Haley, Clearwater Police Department
• Justin Keller, Advanced Engineering & Design
• Tara Kivett, city of Clearwater
• Kathleen Logan, Logan Legal
• Tonya Lonsbury, Coastal Properties Group
• Julie Lupus, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority
• Sarah Lyons, Wannemacher Jensen Architects
• Antonis Magganas, Clearwater Gas System
• Sara Mollo, Office of the Public Defender, 6th Judicial Circuit
• Ted Morris, Salvation Army
• Sarah Mueller, Safety Harbor Montessori Academy
• Robyn Mussler, Resolution Management Inc./Connect IT 360
• Jesse Napier, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
• Kimberly Nicholls, city of Safety Harbor
• Zelda O’Connell, Florida Dream Center
• Mary Jo Plews, Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas
• Kathleen Prossick, Homeless Empowerment Project
• Lea Richmond Sutter, Mease Manor
• Joe Riddle, Pinellas County government
• Jayanne Roggenbaum, Westlake Christian School
• Karisa Rojas-Norton, city of Largo
• Ruth Schoenherr, Innovative Mortgage Services
• Marcie Stenmark, city of Safety Harbor
• Kathy Sterling, Sunstar Paramedics
• Elisabeth Tasis, the Arc Tampa Bay
• Pamela Van Sant, National Aviation Academy
• Betty VanStedum, Jersey College
• Suzane Woollums, Suzane Woollums, P.A.
The mission of Leadership Pinellas is to develop and enhance community leadership by providing a diverse group of emerging and existing leaders with the opportunity to increase their community knowledge, civic network, and perpetuate their service to the community. To learn more about Leadership Pinellas or to get involved with the organization, call 727-585-8889.
Maureen’s Bridal to host event
LARGO — The Magic Ballroom and Dance Studio will present the Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., at 2100 East Bay Drive, Largo.
Hosted by Maureen’s Bridal, the show will feature many vendors. The first 100 brides in the door will receive a gift bag. In addition to the fashion show, there will be door prizes, a cash bar and open kitchen.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 727-247-8205.
At Home opens new home décor store in Clearwater
CLEARWATER — At Home Group Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opened its newest location Sept. 18 at 25813 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
The new location is the eighth store in the state and 208th store opening nationwide.
The 84,356-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices.
"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our second store in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market," said Lee Bird, At Home chairman and chief executive. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."
To celebrate the new store, an open house event will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. The open house will include gift card giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.
BNI group to host open house
DUNEDIN — Business Networking International will host an open house Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7 to 9 a.m., in the Dubois Center at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin.
The group meets regularly on Tuesdays, 7 to 9 a.m., at OLL for business and professional networking.
For information, call Melissa Menikheim at 727-992-7723.